Why Melania And Barron Trump Security Costs In NYC Won’t Change After Move To White House

Costs to taxpayers protecting Melania and Barron Trump will remain the same even after they move to the White House. How is this possible if the first lady and first son will no longer be at Trump Tower? Exorbitant costs to keep Melania and Barron protected have angered New York residents and they’re relieved to finally see them move to Washington, D.C., this summer. It’s perceived that the move will ease the burden of heavy security and outrageous costs to taxpayers. As it stands, it’s around $145,000 a day to keep the first lady and first son protected.

According to a new report, the security costs will still be steep at Trump Tower after Melania and Barron Trump move. TMZ reveals that tight security will remain in place at Donald Trump’s home residence despite the fact his family won’t be there. The president hasn’t returned to Trump Tower since he was inaugurated because he’s opted to make frequent visits to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

How much will security costs be at Trump Tower after Melania and Barron leave? It’s estimated to cost $100,000 a day. While the price tag will be slightly lowered compared to when the mother and son were living at the tower, the building will still be guarded by police and Secret Service. Sources tell the news outlet that due to Trump being a controversial figure, his NYC residence is a prime target and there’s worry it’d be vulnerable to attack if protection isn’t firmly in place. Aside from that, other residents are at the building, also making them prone to potential threats. These threats aren’t just terrorist-related, but uncontrollable protests are known to break outside the famous residence. It’s a hub for anti-Trump protests and chaos inevitably ensues when demonstrators gather.

When Melania and Barron move, the Trump Tower penthouse will be vacant during Trump’s presidential term.

According to Money, security at Trump Tower has hurt surrounding businesses to the tune of $40 million during the last three months of 2016. The tallied amount was calculated by the Fifth Avenue Business District. When Trump became president-elect, barricades, trucks, and Secret Service took over 56th and 57th streets on Fifth Avenue where retailers like Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Bulgari, and Ralph Lauren are based.

The New York City Police Department reported that it has cost $24 million to provide extra security at Trump Tower between the election and inauguration, which totals $308,000 per day.

Thousands of New York residents signed a petition demanding that Melania and Barron Trump move out from New York City to the White House unless the president covered security costs to have his wife and son remain at the tower. The confirmed plan now is Melania and Barron will move to Washington this summer after Barron finishes school. He’s winding up his year at Columbia Preparatory and Grammar School in Manhattan’s Upper West Side. His parents didn’t want his current school year disrupted after the election. The Trumps are still in the process of looking for an appropriate private school for Barron to attend in Washington, D.C.

