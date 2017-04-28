Harry Styles Is Getting Intimate With Fans On A New World Tour

Directioners and Harry’s Hipsters – all madly dedicated members of the 1Dfamily – were excitedly celebrating after hearing the “1Derful” news that Harry “Hazza” Styles, the former Directioner, will be traversing the globe on an international solo tour.

The 23-year-old became well-acquainted with massive stadiums filled with tens of thousands of fans when he toured extensively with the five-member group, One Direction. But this time he’s facing the throng of pop-groupies in much more intimate venues.

Hazza launches his globe-trotting theatrical expedition, “Harry Styles Live On Tour,” in San Francisco in September 2017. Altogether, Styles will be visiting thirteen cities in North America during the first part of the tour before heading off to Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Harry Styles’ debut album, simply called “Harry Styles,” will be released on May 12 this year. The LP, produced by Producer of the the Year Grammy Award winner Jeff Bhasker, will feature ten original tracks and will be released in multiple formats. For pure “Stylers,” a white vinyl collector’s LP, as well as a limited edition CD that comes with exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures of Harry, will also be released.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Styles described his correlative feelings of both trepidation and exhilaration at going solo.

“I mean, I’ve never done this before. I don’t know what the [heck] I’m doing. I’m happy I found this band and these musicians, where you can be vulnerable enough to put yourself out there. I’m still learning […] but it’s my favorite lesson.”

Styles’ first single, “Sign Of The Times,” has been tantalizing fans ever since it was released on April 7. After having debuted at No. 4 on the Hot 100, the song scored the top spot on Digital Song Sales. It has been streamed nearly 30 million times and is currently sitting at No. 6 on the Billboard + Twitter Top Tracks chart.

The Graham Norton Show and Saturday Night Live have already featured Harry Styles as a guest on the hit television shows, where he performed “Sign Of The Times” and his other single, “Ever Since New York,” to enraptured audiences both at home and in the studio.

Harry is the fourth former member of One Direction that has decided to go solo. However, this young Brit is taking on a slightly different sound now that he can express his unique style and pursue his own artistic exploration. In contrast to the commercial radio-friendly tunes coming from fellow go-solos Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, Styles seems to have opted for a 70’s-rock sound to launch his new venture.

Now fans, both in the Americas and abroad, will be able to experience their very own “ExtraordinHarry” and intimate experience as Styles performs “Sign Of The Times” and the other debut tracks on his debut album live in concert. But there’s a downside.

Due to the smaller size of the more intimate theaters, fans will be disappointed to know that tickets are extremely limited. There will likely only be between 2000 and 3000 tickets available per performance, significantly less than when Styles was playing in colossal stadiums with the rest of One Direction.

Tickets for the tour go on sale from May 5, while North American fans have been able to register for local dates since 8 a.m. EST on Friday, April 28. TicketMaster has also made a VIP ticket section available to Verified fans of Harry Styles.

In the meantime, Styles will also be performing a week-long stint as a guest on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” between May 15 and May 18.

Without further ado, here are the worldwide dates for “Harry Styles Live On Tour 2017”:

[Featured image by Joel Ryan/AP Images]