Caitlyn Jenner Visits White House, Meets With Trump Officials

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, reportedly visited the White House on Thursday for a meeting with Trump administration officials, but it was not clear who she met with or what she discussed with officials. However, a spokesperson for Jenner said she visited the White House as part of her promotion tour for her new book and to talk with Trump administration officials about LGBTQ issues.

“She was there for meetings and on her promo tour for her new book — The Secrets of My Life — released this week,” a spokesperson for Jenner told ABC News after a reporter spotted her entering the White House complex on Thursday afternoon.

The Secret of My Life is Jenner’s new tell-all memoir. She has been promoting the memoir in the past few weeks. The book has caused Jenner to clash with members of the Kardashian-Jenner family who said that the revelations in her book were unfair to those affected.

Caitlyn Jenner visits Trump White House days after floating political run https://t.co/bLbkyZeMSq pic.twitter.com/FC8Kwwqh4d — The Hill (@thehill) April 28, 2017

Caitlyn’s revelation that she had felt uncomfortable making love with Kris Jenner and that Robert Kardashian was convinced that O.J. Simpson was guilty but defended him only to get back at Kris has caused distress for members of the family.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, Kim Kardashian expressed her feeling that Caitlyn’s disclosures were unfair to her mother.

“My heart breaks for my mom,” Kim said. “I just feel like it’s unfair.”

Caitlyn Jenner visited the White House for meetings with Trump administration officials. https://t.co/8VVqp5KWb4 pic.twitter.com/Ix7JnYehWS — The View (@TheView) April 28, 2017

Jenner is known to be a Republican. It is also known that she voted for Trump in the last general election, despite her transgender status. She even attended Trump’s inauguration party.

She tried to reassure members of the LGBTQ community through a tweet last January that she would help to defend LGBTQ rights and work to make Republicans understand their issues.

She has since criticized Trump over his unsympathetic handling of transgender issues, including his administration’s removal of protections for transgender students.

“Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community,” Caitlyn tweeted last February when media reports emerged that Trump had rescinded federal rules under the Obama administration that allowed transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms that matched their gender identity.

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

She recently told ABC News’ Diane Sawyer that Trump reached out to her when she attended his inauguration party and invited her to play golf with him. But since Trump removed protections for transgender students she has changed her mind about playing golf with Trump.

“He wanted me to come play golf with him,” Jenner told Sawyer. “At that time, I thought it was a pretty good idea, but since Title IX, it’s not a good idea and so I won’t be playing golf with him… Would I meet with him privately on this issue? Absolutely.”

Caitlyn Jenner heads to White House for meetings: report https://t.co/SR7VQBtGvO pic.twitter.com/ABBWsGtvpC — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 28, 2017

“Yes, I did vote for Trump, but here’s the deal breaker with the Republican Party,” Jenner added. “And the deal breaker is, you mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with our community, you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you.”

Members of the LGBTQ community are speculating that Jenner might have visited the White House to advocate for the community but others thought that her primary purpose was to promote her new book.

Jenner had recorded a short video in front of the White House before she visited on Thursday.

A message to the President A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Apr 27, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

“President Trump, Caitlyn Jenner in town,” she said in the video posted to Instagram. “I want you to read my book, The Secrets of My Life, you might learn something. And oh, by the way, when you’re done, please give it to Jeff Sessions.”

Her recent criticism of Trump over the issue of protections for transgender students sparked speculation that she was regretting her decision to vote for Trump. But Jenner told CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview on CNN Tonight earlier this week that she had no regrets about voting for Trump. But she added that as a transgender activist she has a duty to protect her community.

She expressed hope that Trump would see reason and change his policy about transgender and LGBTQ rights.

“My loyalties are not with Donald Trump. I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community,” she told Lemon. “I’ve got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them.”

She also hinted in the interview that she was considering running for elected office.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]