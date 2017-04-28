Aaron Hernandez Estate Worth Nothing, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez Forced To Sell House

Now that Aaron Hernandez’s funeral is over and the shock of his suicide has passed, it has been reported that his estate is valued at nothing and Aaron’s fiance, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, is being forced to sell the $1.2 million home that they once shared.

There is an offer on the table to buy Aaron Hernandez’s home in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, according to the Boston Herald. They reported that Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez’s attorney, George J. Leontire, filed paperwork yesterday in the Bristol Probate and Family Court that said, “I received an offer to purchase the former home of Mr. Aaron Hernandez.”

Aaron Hernandez’s home has been on the market for the past year as its value dropped steadily. The home was listed for $1.29 million and is located in the exclusive Westwood Estates subdivision. The huge home that Shayanna shared with Aaron and their daughter Avielle is 7100-square feet and has 15 rooms. It also boasts a gourmet kitchen, a movie theater, wet bar, built-in grill, a pool with a waterfall, a jetted tub and an unfinished basement with a sauna, an ice bath, and plenty of space to add a workout room. It’s clear that Aaron never finished the home before his 2013 arrest for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

Despite Signing A $40 Million Contract, Aaron Hernandez’s Estate Is Currently In Shambles https://t.co/lDnvHF1iyp pic.twitter.com/Am9QfkP0R7 — BroBible (@BroBible) April 28, 2017

The listed assessment for Aaron Hernandez’s home is $1.255 million. Over the past winter, the asking price to buy the posh home was cut by $200,000. It’s not clear how much Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez was able to negotiate for the home after waiting more than a year to sell it. It was reported that the deal will expire tomorrow if a judge doesn’t sign off and allow the sale.

The pending sale of the North Attleboro home comes at the same time as news that Aaron Hernandez’s estate is now valued at nothing. Once the home is sold, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez and her daughter Avielle likely won’t receive much of the proceeds. There has already been an attachment made by Ursula Ward, the mother of Odin Lloyd, who sued Aaron Hernandez’s estate in civil court for the death of her son.

The home of #AaronHernandez could finally have a buyer. Judge in New Bedford just allowed his fiancée to make sale pic.twitter.com/yJxUTtrdTG — Caroline Connolly (@CConnNBCBoston) April 27, 2017

According to court papers, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez filed to preserve any proceeds from the sale of the house and any other money received as a result of Aaron Hernandez’s death to cover any damages that are awarded to Odin Lloyd’s mother once the lawsuit against Aaron Hernandez’s estate is settled.

Ursula Ward’s attorney, Douglas K. Sheff, told the Herald,“We have been working with the broker to field offers. We fielded an offer and requested that the house be sold. They went to probate court in order to make that possible.”

“We’re making the right arrangements so that the house can be turned into money because it’s losing value. It’s not being tended to.”

In addition to the sale of Aaron Hernandez’s home, there has been a flurry of legal activity since his suicide last week. There is a May 9 court date where attorneys will argue over whether or not to vacate Hernandez’s guilty convictions, a controversial but customary move in Massachusetts, where those who die prior to their appeal being heard often have their convictions reversed due to a law that dates back to English colonial times.

Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez on Aaron Leaving Her With $0.00 https://t.co/sMIhIoMqVJ pic.twitter.com/4t9YxjLp6G — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) April 28, 2017

Aaron Hernandez’s estate might see a bit of a boost if the convictions are vacated. That would open the door for Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez and their legal team to seek the rest of Aaron’s guaranteed NFL pay that the New England Patriots denied paying after his murder conviction. Odin Lloyd’s mother would likely see a large chunk of that too, should the Patriots actually pay it.

[Featured Image by Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP Images]