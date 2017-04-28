Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt: Once ‘Head Over Heels’ In Love, Will They Reunite Again?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once deeply in love with one another, and despite what was once a bitterly contested divorce appear to be close friends again. Could the pair ever reunite? While Brad was with Jennifer Aniston at the time that his romance began with Angelina, it cannot be denied that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were absolutely enamored with one another from the start. A source has said that to merely call them “head over heels” in love wouldn’t even begin to describe the passion that Brad and Angelina reportedly felt for each other, as Entertainment Tonight report.

“I’ve never spent time with two people more intoxicated with one another. The chemistry when they were in the same room together was palpable.”

However, just like all couples Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had their fair share of disagreements and a source has said that on occasion, after a particularly bad argument, Brad and Angelina would take breaks from each other but would always end up missing the other one and return. With six children together, perhaps Brad Pitt never really felt that his marriage would break down completely.

“Things had been volatile in their relationship for a little while. They had crazy fights and wouldn’t speak for a bit. They would take some time apart, go on location, calm down and miss each other. But, no matter how bad it got, Brad, especially, was never planning on walking away. Every so often, Angelina threatened divorce, but in Brad’s eyes, their lives were stressful because they were raising six kids, things were always going to work out.”

After 11 years of being a couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage finally broke down completely after events on a plane while traveling from France back to the United States. Entertainment Tonight report via People Magazine that on the plane Brad Pitt became “verbally abusive” as well as “physical” towards his child, but the FBI and The Department of Children and Family Services did not bring any charges against him once the case was looked into.

After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, Brad Pitt did not want their marriage to end and was reportedly even willing to go to counselling with Angelina to try to make things work, as a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“Brad did not want the marriage to end. He was committed to doing what he needed to make it work. He was open to counseling.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are selling olive oil together: https://t.co/nXl55H8TdZ pic.twitter.com/kc6nX0xKvJ — Glamour (@glamourmag) April 18, 2017

The Inquisitr reported that once the reality of getting divorced hit Angelina Jolie, insiders allege that she realized she made a huge mistake and was missing Brad Pitt and all of the support he offered her. She reportedly felt like she had made too “hasty” of a decision and thrown away her marriage.

“She’s missing her one ride-or-die support system, who’s always championed her no matter what. She’s keeping her head up, but she’s desperate and lonely and starting to feel like she made the mistake of a lifetime. Angie is doubting herself and her hasty decision to file for divorce. She wonders if she’s thrown away what could have been a lifetime of happiness in one fell swoop.”

Now, however, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt appear to have become friends once again and things have gone much smoother since the pair decided to keep the details of their divorce secret. Angelina and Brad also no longer seem to be feuding over their children and Pitt has even just had his six children over to his home in Los Feliz for a sleepover, as Entertainment Tonight report. And rather than go through an intermediary, Brad Pitt is reportedly now speaking directly to Angelina Jolie when it comes to discussing their children.

With everything that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been through and the fact that they are now on very good speaking terms with one another, do you think there is a chance that Angelina and Brad could rekindle their romance again and get back together?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]