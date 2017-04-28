Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Put Break-Up Rumors To Rest With One Photo

Blake Shelton is putting to rest all those pesky breakup rumors. The country was just caught checking out Gwen Stefani in a new photo. Does this mean his romance with the No Doubt alum is still going strong?

In Touch Weekly reported that Stefani shared a selfie on Instagram that featured Shelton staring at her backside. It didn’t take long before fans noticed Shelton’s gaze was directed at Stefani’s assets and a few of them weren’t afraid to ask.

“Is he gazing at your butt? Lol,” one fan wrote, while another asked if “he’s checking out the merchandise.”

Based on the photo, we say that’s probably a yes.

@blakeshelton @nbcthevoice #goodtimes❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

Shelton and Stefani started dating in 2015, months after they went through divorces with Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively. Their romance has been strong from the start and it’s clear that things haven’t slowed down. But are they gearing up for an engagement? According to inside sources, the two aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” an insider shared. “And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon. They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend.”

While fans wait for an engagement, ET Online reported that Stefani and Shelton are having a great time working on The Voice together. This past week, Stefani shared an adorable photo of her sitting on Shelton’s lap and of him giving her a nice smooch.

“@blakeshelton @NBCTheVoice #liveshows gx,” she wrote alongside the pic.

@blakeshelton @NBCTheVoice #liveshows gx ???? A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Stefani later uploaded a video of her and Shelton watching the broadcast of the show in his trailer. Later, the pop star recorded Shelton playing a country tune and admitted that she was learning about the genre. The social media posts make it clear that Shelton and Stefani are not on the verge of breaking up, despite all the rumors.

Of course, people still wonder why Stefani starting dating Blake Shelton in the first place – and he feels the same way. Us Magazine reported that Shelton is just as clueless when it comes to why Stefani fell in love with him instead of somebody else.

“In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me,” Shelton admitted during an appearance on the Today show with fellow coaches, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and Stefani. “I don’t blame ’em.”

“You’re crazy, you’re crazy,” Stefani quickly shot back.

Thanku @glamourmag Gx #powerful #inspired A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:29pm PST

Later, Shelton admitted that it’s surprising how popular their romance has become in the media and hopes that everything will slow down in the near future. Even if it doesn’t – which it likely won’t – Shelton and Stefani have stopped reading all the headlines. Given all the rumors surrounding their relationship, this is probably a good move.

“Any time you see a story about us, it’s either that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married,” Shelton added. “Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins.”

There’s no telling what the future holds for Shelton and Stefani, but fans can rest assured that their relationship is not falling apart. Whether or not that holds true for the coming year and beyond, of course, is yet to be seen.

Fans can watch Shelton and Stefani in action when new episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]