Ebony Magazine To Unpaid Writers: Your Little Twitter Rant Isn’t Going To Change The Way Media Business Is Run

Ebony Magazine appears to have a PR disaster on the publication’s hands with the viral Twitter hashtag known as #EbonyOwes. Several of the writers are using the #EbonyOwes hashtag to proclaim that they have not been paid by Ebony after their writing was published in Ebony. Or, some of the Ebony freelance writers claim that it took a long time to get paid by Ebony.

As seen in the above photo, the screenshot purportedly from the verified Twitter account named Ebony Magazine claimed that Ebony responded to the #EbonyOwes melee by telling various Ebony freelance writers that their “little Twitter rant” would not have an effect upon the way the media business is conducted. Adding insult to non-paid injury, the tweet went on to say that the writers were acting as if there were hundreds of Ebony writers that hadn’t been paid, instead of only 10 writers. Such a response has brought even more backlash to the publication.

Roland Martin brought attention to the #EbonyOwes cause by highlighting various writers who claim they have not been paid by Ebony.

Those sharing the article titled “Why Isn’t Ebony Paying Its Black Writers?” from the Establishment are adding their voices to the controversy.

Ebony Magazine’s Alleged Unpaid Writers

As reported by Love B. Scott, Ebony eventually released the following statement about the controversy.

“Ebony magazine values the work of our freelancers and writers. We understand their concerns and we know that their unique talent and dedication to telling our stories have been an integral part of our success. As a part of our strategic growth plan, EBONY Media is working diligently to streamline and improve efficiencies throughout our operations and we will honor our commitment to our partners.”

People on Twitter are using the comments section to reply to such articles as those posted above, with folks also ranting that they haven’t received their Ebony subscriptions in a timely manner. With reports of controversy over Ebony allegedly not paying writers going viral, Twitter users like Blaec Zoe Barnes‏ have claimed that payments from Ebony may have begun.

“Yeh..Baby weee Live! Word is some reparations have begun. Keep em coming. Here’s an update on # EbonyOwes # BackToBack“

Other folks have used the distressing situation for writers allegedly happening at Ebony to highlight the publications that do pay their writers on time.

Kamau Franklin wrote: “ # EbonyOwes If you know freelancers who write about black political & social issues. We pay on time, for details kamau@atlantablackstar.com.”

Ebony continues to receive backlash as reports about payments to Ebony freelance writers “slipping through the cracks” make the rounds while the #EbonyOwes hashtag continues to go viral on social media.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, Ebony is an iconic magazine that indeed pays writers, but that some writers’ payments were delayed when Michael Gibson’s CVG Group bought Ebony Media. Gibson blamed the four months that his group took to purchase Ebony as part of the reason for the lag in payments to writers.

“The timing of (the purchase) didn’t allow for us to do our thorough due diligence we typically do.”

In the time period following the purchase, certain payments to freelancer writers for Ebony were missed. With a reported large payment going out this week to writers, Gibson declined to tell the publication how much writers were owed. Some writers are taking to social media to post the amounts they claim Ebony owes them. Other comments about the #EbonyOwes hashtag can be read below.

