‘House Of Cards’: Is Frank Underwood Similar To Donald Trump? ‘Frank Is The Opposite’ Says Executive Producer

The long-awaited season 6 of House of Cards returns on May 30, and was filmed several months before the actual 2016 US presidential elections, yet many people have pointed out the similarities between real-life American politics and the in-show politics. More specifically many people have pointed out the similarities between President Donald Trump and President Francis Underwood (Kevin Spacey). According to executive producer Melissa James Gibson Francis the two presidents are completely different

Entertainment Weekly reports that by the end of House of Cards Season 4, Frank and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) were in the middle of declaring war on ICO (the main terrorist group on the series) in an attempt to distract the world’s attention from a media article which showcased their most hidden secrets.

Does the above sound familiar?

Similarities Between President Frank Underwood and President Donald Trump

President Frank Underwood and President Donald Trump both do indeed have a dislike for the media. Trump has repeatedly called out the media for what he views as inaccurate reporting but at the same time chooses to use certain media outlets as the source of his information instead of relying on the intelligence resources at his disposal.

Further, Frank’s war on terror sounds all too familiar for US citizens. A large majority of Trump’s campaign and first 100 Days in Office was dedicated to a war on terror, with the immigration ban and the Mexican Border Wall making headlines in 2017.

Executive Producer Says Frank is the Opposite of Trump

According to executive producer Melissa James Gibson, “The battlefield for season 5 is the American psyche,” similar to the battlefield of what the real-world 2016 election was really about. Melissa James Gibson freely admits that, “That may be one parallel with our real world.” Perhaps it is this essence that strikes a chord with so many viewers.

As far as the similarities between Trump and Underwood are concerned though, Gibson feels differently.

“Sure, the resonance sometimes feels eerie. But Trump is an outsider who’s trying to blow up the system, and Francis is the opposite.”

Frank and Claire Underwood: Survivors of the Religion of Power

The first stills of House of Cards Season 5 were released last week. They depict Frank going head-to-head with Will Conway. According to an Inquisitr article, “it looks increasingly unlikely that this election will be the slam dunk Frank is hoping for.” House of Cards fans will remember that Claire is also running as Frank’s VP this time around, and he may also be facing competition from his own wife.

Gibson provides some insight into their psyche. She says that both Frank and Claire are survivors and that their religion is power. Co-executive producer Frank Pugliese was asked if House of Cards Season 5 will reveal the result of the election where Frank runs for president with Claire as his vice president. He responded with a non-committal, “Possibly.”

House of Cards Author Prefers Underwood Over Trump

House of Cards author, Michael Dobbs, told The Times that he would prefer Frank Underwood as the president of the United States over Donald Trump. Dobbs prefers the murderous Frank Underwood over Trump because he is more familiar with the character.

“Better the devil you have slept with.”

Which Cast Members Are Back, and Who Has Come Back From the Dead?

Frank’s chief of staff Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly) and Claire’s adviser Leann Harvey (Neve Campbell) are both back this season. Gibson says, “They’re frenemies.” She explains that, “They’re jokeying for that number-two spot.”

Tom Yates (Paul Sparks), Claire’s lover, will be back in House of Cards Season 5. When asked whether Tom will continue to add sexual tension to the series, Gibson answers, “I think that energy cannot be denied. This season does not resist it.”

It is also likely that Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) will come back from the dead in Season 5, as a teaser preview shows Zoe talking on her phone while she looks out the car window.

