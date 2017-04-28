Single Ben Affleck Reportedly Back In Contact With Christine Ouzounian, The Nanny That Started It All

Ben Affleck might be looking to get back with his children’s former nanny, Christine Ouzounian. X17 is reporting that Affleck has been texting Ouzounian, who is trying to rekindle their short-lived romance.

An inside source revealed that Ouzounian has been hanging out in similar places as the actor and trying to inch her way back into his life. Affleck has also allegedly made contact with his former lover – weeks after he and Garner officially filed for divorce.

Affleck hasn’t said anything about his relationship with Ouzounian. Rumors of their affair surfaced shortly after Affleck and Garner announced their divorce a few years ago. Although Affleck has been tight-lipped about the romance, Garner opened up about the fling and confirmed the rumors.

“Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny,” Garner explained after the breakup. “She had nothing to with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives. I have had to have conversations [with my children] about the meaning of ‘scandal.'”

Ben Affleck's nanny with Brady's SB rings #wcw #ChristineOuzounian #BenAffleck A post shared by Rafael Torres (@rafalegit) on Aug 12, 2015 at 4:34pm PDT

To make matters worse, Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Garner got pregnant before Affleck reached out to Ouzounian. With Ben Affleck potentially getting back with the nanny, Garner is both pregnant and on her own. Even more, Garner is allegedly expecting twins.

An inside source claims that the pregnancy was a complete surprise to both Garner and Affleck. Although Affleck is back in the dating game, he reportedly told Garner that he will support her throughout the pregnancy and continue to co-parent.

These rumors have not been verified by either Affleck or Garner. Instead, a source close to the couple told Gossip Cop that Affleck has not contacted Ouzounian. The insider also revealed that the former nanny isn’t trying to get back with the Batman v Superman star and their romance is not back on in any way.

Whatever the truth, it is clear that things are over between Affleck and Garner. Despite all the rumors of a potential reconciliation, Daily Mail reports that the two officially filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court, ending their marriage of 12 years. The couple filed the papers a few weeks ago without lawyers and requested joint custody of their three kids.

Affleck and Garner filed the papers together, and it appears as though the split is amicable. The pair did not specify any spousal payments in the petition, but a judge might award an amount before the paperwork is finalized.

Affleck and Garner shocked the entertainment world when they announced their split in June of 2015. They remained cordial towards each other in public and Affleck continued to live in the same house. They also took multiple family trips together, which only further strengthened the rumors that they were trying to work things out.

They shattered those rumors, however, when they filed for divorce in April. It isn’t clear why they waited so long to make things official, but it may have had something to do with their assets. The two did not have a prenuptial agreement and are worth millions, which means they are both entitled to an equal share.

Affleck and Garner met while working on the 2001 film Pearl Harbor when Affleck was engaged to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck didn’t fall for Garner until they did Daredevil a few years later. They had three kids during their marriage – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. The divorce is expected to be finalized within six months, depending on how long financial negotiations last.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]