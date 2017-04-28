‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Seeks Justice For Adam, Finds Out About The Newman Cover Up?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will continue trying to locate Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to get revenge for Adam (Justin Hartley). She will continue to investigate and try to track her former BFF down, and discovers that the Newmans hid Victor’s (Eric Braeden) role in her husband’s death. It looks like a great couple weeks ahead on the Young and the Restless.

Kevin Tries To Convince Chelsea To Forgive Chloe

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will give Chelsea the news that he is Bella’s dad. Of course, Chelsea will be shocked, but will say that is the best thing for the young girl. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Kevin will say that he is nervous about being a father and the only one responsible for Bella —Chelsea reassures him by saying he is a natural at it.

The conversation turns to Chloe and Chelsea reveals that she wants to find her, so she pays for killing Adam. The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Kevin defends Chloe, stating that she only hurt Adam because she is mentally ill. Chelsea isn’t ready to forgive her and wants her to come back to stand trial for murder!

Today on #YR, Kevin & Billy learn the truth about Bella's paternity… WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/B3n1cCdnxF pic.twitter.com/wa2BKJnzrd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 25, 2017

Right after, Chelsea found out that Chloe killed her husband, she appeared on GC Buzz and begged her to return, for Bella’s sake. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea only had a brief moment of compassion in hope to lure her back to Genoa City.

Chelsea reveals that she was worried that Chloe would disappear without a trace, making it virtually impossible for her to pay for taking his life. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chloe tends to snap when she becomes desperate.

Nick Starts To Worry About Chelsea’s Mental State

According to the May 8 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Nick (Joshua Morrow) begins to worry that Chelsea is becoming obsessed with tracking Chloe down. He will try to convince her that it isn’t healthy that to be so consumed with revenge, but, in reality, Nick just wants to protect Chelsea from learning that Victor was ultimately responsible for Adam’s death.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick’s biggest concern is that Chelsea will find out that his family helped conceal Victor’s partnership with Chloe and may have known that she was targeting Adam.

Today on #YR, Nick surprises Sharon, Abby relishes her new role & Billy and Phyllis reunite! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/3cF1IGklak pic.twitter.com/YMoI4p58b4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 18, 2017

Nick made a pact with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to keep Victor’s secret alliance with Chloe a secret. Nikki felt it was vital to keep it under wraps, for fear it would hurt their businesses and charity events. The Newmans all agreed to keep it from everyone, including Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea.

Victor Erases His Connection To Chloe

Two weeks ago, Victor disappeared without a trace. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that he went to Canada to delete any link between him and Chloe, so no one will ever find out that he brought the unstable woman to Genoa City to frame Adam for murder.

In Genoa City, secrets never stay buried forever. Chelsea will learn that Victor brought the lunatic into her life and put his own son in harm’s way. This juicy scoop is contained for now, but for how long?

On yesterday’s #YR, Faith and Victor have a moment. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/aowqfWL7jy pic.twitter.com/66FRgUDQWO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 15, 2017

The Young and the Restless fans, will Chelsea find out that Victor brought Chloe to Genoa City to hurt Adam? Will Chelsea be angry with Nick for keeping the secret? When is Adam going to come back for his family?

