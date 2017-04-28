Khloe Kardashian At War With Caitlyn Jenner! Why She Hasn’t Spoken To Her ‘Second Dad’ In Two Years

Khloe Kardashian’s feud with Caitlyn Jenner is heating up. The former Olympian just revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Khloe in over two years. Why haven’t they been able to patch things up?

Us Magazine reports that Jenner told Andy Cohen that it’s been years since she talked to her stepdaughter. Even worse, Jenner admitted that Khloe doesn’t even want to try and work things out, despite the fact that Jenner raised her and was open about her transition.

“She doesn’t want to talk to me,” Jenner explained to Cohen. “She hasn’t talked to me in, like, two years. That’s sad. I was very very close to Khloe, I mean I had 23 years of raising her. I met Khloe when she was 5-years-old.”

Jenner also talked about Khloe’s comments with Howard Stern. As fans will recall, Khloe called Jenner a liar during the interview, which only created more of a rift between the two. Jenner defended herself against the allegations and revealed that she would have talked to Khloe about her transformation but she never reached out.

“Kim asked and I brought her in and told her before I did anything. I don’t know if I got too heavily into actually transitioning but I told her all my story,” Jenner recalled.

The I Am Cait star underwent a transition from Bruce to Caitlyn Jenner two years ago. She came out about being a trans woman during an interview with Diane Sawyer in 2015. Her family has been supportive of the transition ever since, but that all changed in recent months.

Jenner is about to release a new tell-all memoir and admitted that Kris Jenner, her ex-wife, isn’t happy about it. In fact, Mirror reports that Kris refuses to talk to Jenner because of the book and believes it is full of lies about the family. Jenner defended the memoir and assured fans that it is honest. She also hopes that it won’t alienate her from the rest of the Kardashian clan, especially Kim, Kendall, and Kylie.

As far as Khloe Kardashian is concerned, she might be on the verge of repairing her relationship with Jenner. According to Us Magazine, Jenner and Khloe recently sat down on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and discussed the lack of communication after her transition.

Jenner expressed her feelings about being alienated from the family and asked if her transition was the cause of their fractured relationship. In response, Khloe said she had a lot of things going on in her life when Jenner made the big announcement and just wasn’t ready to deal with her stepfather becoming a woman. At the time, Khloe was helping her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, recover from his nearly fatal overdose.

“For me, you’re all I remember, Bruce was,” Khloe told her. “So not having you in my life, it’s a huge blow because I’m like, OK, my second dad, this guy that I’ve grown up with, that raised me, was taken away from me, but no one really let me have that.”

While Jenner and Khloe attempt to repair their relationship, it might be a long time before Kris cools down. E! News is reporting that Kris just blasted Jenner’s new book and didn’t think any of it made any sense.

“None of it makes sense,” Kris explained. “Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bi**h and an a**hole?”

There’s no telling how the book will affect Jenner’s relationship with Kim, but things aren’t looking good.

Catch all the latest family drama between Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner when episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians air Sunday nights on E!.

[Featured Images by Cindy Ord and Larry Busacca/Getty Images]