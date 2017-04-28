NFL Rumors: Chicago Bears To Target Secondary Help In Round 2 Where Trade Could Loom

Who will the Chicago Bears target in the second round of the NFL draft? That is the question circulating around the Chicago Bears after a stunning first round. Instead of a business as usual approach that offers a ho-hum response, the Bears became the talk of the NFL draft last night. Now the wait is on for an encore.

After the Cleveland Browns took defensive lineman Myles Garrett with the top overall pick, the team everyone was curious about, the San Francisco 49ers were on the clock. Some anticipated the 49ers to go with running back Leonard Fournette. Others saw a potential landing place for Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas. It became the latter, but not before some high stage drama ensued.

Close to a minute into the San Francisco 49ers being on the clock it was announced that a trade had take place. There was a ton of NFL rumors and speculation about teams looking into trading up in the NFL draft. But no one saw the Chicago Bears as the team moving up to the No. 2 spot, just one place ahead of where they were at No. 3. Once the trade was official (courtesy of CSN Bay Area), more whispers about the Bears intentions began. The Bears had a target in mind — Mitchell Trubisky was their guy all along. And the 49ers consequently took Thomas with the next pick.

The Chicago Bears stole the drama 15 minutes into the NFL draft. It was a costly move to say the least. Along with the No. 3 overall pick, the Bears forked over picks Nos. 67 and 111, and a third round selection for next year. Despite getting their guy early, the Bears are now two picks short for a team that has an abundance of needs. This includes playmakers on defense. Which they will address barring a strange set of circumstances.

As the search for future starters begin, it would behoove the Chicago Bears to look at all areas of their roster and not be married to one position. There is a clear need for a cornerback and a free safety, but the Chicago Bears could also use an offensive tackle. With how the bottom third of the NFL draft broke down, an interesting scenario could take place.

Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson could still be available when the Bears pick at No. 36. As could Washington cornerback Kevin King. With teams avoiding to offensive tackles in the first round a run is expected in round two. Cam Robinson had a first round grade, therefore it is conceivable for teams to engage in trade talks with the Bears. If there are signs that King, or the other top cornerbacks left will remain in the board look for a trade to happen.

It would best for the Bears to take a chance on trading down from No. 36 in an attempt to acquire another draft pick or two. But if the Bears stay at No. 36, the 6-foot-3 Kevin King could be in play if he is still on the board. According to the Chicago Tribune’s Rich Campbell, the Bears are linked to several cornerbacks heading into the second round of the NFL draft. There is a strong chance of at least one of their desired players will be on the board if the Bears trade down. Acquiring an extra draft pick or two would be key.

Chicago Bears’ general manager Ryan Pace was criticized heavily for trading up one spot to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. In giving up four picks in total just to elevate one spot, Pace at least showed that he is willing to deal. Some people may not have agreed with his strategy, there could be a legitimate method to his madness. That will not be realized until a couple of years from now.

Round one for the Chicago Bears was a shot at the distant future. Look for the Bears to center the next draft pick on the immediate future. Keep a sharp eye on Kevin King.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]