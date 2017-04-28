‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For April 28, Trespasser And Obsidian Mind Headline

Should Destiny players still grinding out the Age of Triumph record book or just getting into the game go hunt down Xûr in the tower this weekend? The mysterious vendor has a decent collection of Exotic pieces for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, but nothing to get too excited about.

Xûr can be found across from the Speaker in the Tower North. Simply head to the left when you first spawn in the Tower, and you’ll find him standing in front of a large, round door across from the speaker’s entrance. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 Immolation Fists Titan Gauntlets 34 (51) Intellect/

41 (58) Strength 13 Strange Coins 91% Knucklehead Radar Hunter Helmet 43 (62) Intellect/

45 (64) Strength 13 Strange Coins 96% Obsidian Mind Warlock Helmet 42 (61) Intellect/

44 (63) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 93% Trespasser Sidearm 17 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Chest Armor 29 Strange Coins

Weapon Bundles

Weapon and Ornament Cost Invective and Storm’s Reproach 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust Telesto and Lingering Vestige 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

Trespasser

Trespasser is the new Rise of Iron Exotic Sidearm. It’s Intrinsic Perk, “Be the Danger,” allows the weapons to fire bursts of bullets quickly. This gets even deadlier when combined with the “Unrepentant” perk, which fires a longer and more powerful burst when reloading after a kill. Sidearms have not gotten much love or use since they were added to Destiny, but this is one worth checking out.

Immolation Fists

These Titan Sunbreaker specific gauntlets grant the “Explosive Pyre” perk from the sub-class’ skill tree for free so that enemies explode when killed by the Hammer of Sol. This frees players up to use the “Flameseeker” or “Fleetfire” perks instead. The former turns on tracking for the Hammer of Sol while the latter gives an agility boost for any kills with the Sunbreaker’s fire.

The random perks with the Immolation Fists offered by Xûr include the choice between “Rain Blows” and “Impact Induction” along with an option of faster Pulse Rifle or Fusion Rifle reloading.

The split Intellect and Strength stat roll comes in at 91 percent of T12. That’s not terrible, but not ideal either for those trying to maximize their stats. Consider picking up only to complete your collection.

Knucklehead Radar

The “Sensor Pack” perk for Knucklehead Radar is still the main draw since it keeps the radar up while aiming down the sights of a primary weapon. This is most useful in PVP to keep up awareness of enemies, while use in PVE is limited to the most hectic encounters. The other set perk is “Infusion” to replenish health when picking up Orbs of Light.

The optional perk gives a choice between “Inverse Shadow” to gain increased Super energy from killing minions in PVE and “Ashes to Assets” to gain bonus Super energy from grenade kills. The third column perk is “Better Already” to start shield recovery immediately by picking up Orbs of Light.

Knucklehead Radar has the right set of perks and 96 percent T12 stat roll this week in Destiny. Three are undoubtedly better Exotic pieces for Hunter, however, and this should be a collection completion pickup.

Obsidian Mind

The Obsidian Mind helmet is a still must-have for Voidwalker Warlocks, especially in PVE. The “Insatiable” (Nova Bomb kills reduce Nova Bomb killdown) intrinsic perk will make your Warlock a Nova Bomb-chucking machine when combined with the optional perks of extra super energy from either grenade kills or Special Weapon kills. Pair this helmet with the Soul Rip class talent and Bad Juju’s “String of Curses” perk for even more supers.

In addition to an average 93 percent T12 roll for Obsidian Mind, the needed “Inverse Shadow” perk is not present in the third column. This helmet will need to be re-rolled for a better stat and perk combination, but is still essential for Voidwalker Warlocks who don’t already have it.

