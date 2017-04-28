Caitlyn Jenner Talks Trump’s Transgender & LGBT ‘Mistakes,’ Running For Office, And ‘Sex Life Obsession’

Caitlyn Jenner has become increasingly candid in recent weeks, and that honesty includes talking about two hot topics: Politics and her sex life. Emphasizing that she remains a Republican, Caitlyn recently reacted to the increasing interest in her sex life and discussed how she feels now about her vote for Donald Trump.

Although Jenner does not support all of President Donald Trump’s actions, in particular those that affect transgender individuals such as herself, she has no regret for casting her vote for Trump, she stated to CNN.

“As far as LGBT issues, yes, he’s made some mistakes.”

Caitlyn admitted that she does not support Trump and his administration in “everything that he does,” but still feels that her vote was right for the political climate.

“But we needed to shake the system up,” said Jenner in defense of voting for Trump.

Although the Republican party is known for maintaining certain anti-LGBT positions, Caitlyn insisted prior to the election that Trump seemed to champion LGBT rights. At one point, Trump proclaimed that individuals should use “whatever bathroom they feel is appropriate,” and Jenner followed through by taking advantage of his offer to visit the women’s restroom in Trump Tower.

However, when guidance that shielded transgender students from discrimination in public schools was withdrawn by the Trump administration, Caitlyn spoke out. She pleaded with Trump, “from one Republican to another,” to correct the situation.

And despite some issues of concern, Jenner continues to feel that Trump is the person to “turn this country around,” naming past politicians who have lost her support.

“To, you know, to have career politicians constantly, the Clintons, the Bushes, run this country. We need to get outside that box and shake things up again.”

In a new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn reveals what it has been like to come out in the public spotlight. The book hits the shelves about two years after the former Olympian came out as transgender in a now-famous interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer.

After telling Sawyer that she had “the soul of a female,” Jenner flaunted her new appearance in a Vanity Fair cover story that was regarded as a history-making event for helping the world understand transgender individuals.

Looking back at what happened after those two milestone events, Caitlyn reflected on the criticism she received after her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Rather than emphasizing her support for marriage equality at the time, Jenner earned a backlash by calling herself a “traditionalist” and saying she did not “quite get” the concept of marriage equality.

“I’m not perfect. I’ve made mistakes with a lot of things over the last two years,” admitted Caitlyn. “But I’ve tried to learn from those mistakes.”

Jenner also discussed her “road to womanhood,” including her gender reassignment surgery. Some transgender individuals do not desire the procedure, while others cannot afford it. Caitlyn used her book to help educate others on the subject.

“I was no more a woman the day before I had the surgery than I was the day after I had the surgery.”

As for where Caitlyn’s loyalties lie, they are with her “community,” she said, which she wants to make “better.” With much of her time devoted to political lobbying for LGBT individuals, Jenner is even considering running for office.

“I would have to look over the next year or two and see, ‘Can I do a better job on the outside?’ or ‘Am I in a position now that I can do a better job for my community on the inside?’ ” she said of the possibility that she will become a politician.

Although Jenner’s new memoir focuses on talking about the past as well as the present, she also addresses her future, including those questions about her sex life, reported Time.

Caitlyn reveals in her tell-all that she has had sex with a total of five women, three to whom she was married. She also makes a point of clarifying the difference between gender and sexuality, seeking to clear up the assumption that people transition because of sexual reasons.

As for how Jenner feels about the interest in her sex life, she dislikes it.

“[The public] obsession over my sex life, whether I will or won’t, is annoying.”

In her memoir, Caitlyn questions the point of putting labels on a man who “becomes a woman and still enjoys sex with women,” asking why the public is so intrigued.

“What does that make her? Who the hell cares?” asked Jenner.

