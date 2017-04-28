Dakota Johnson Reveals Her True Feelings For Jamie Dornan

Ever since Dakota Johnson started filming Fifty Shades of Grey, many onlookers commented that the actress shares a unique bond with her co-star Jamie Dornan. Many publication outlets even went on to suggest that Jamie and Dakota were, in fact, a couple and the actor will leave his wife for his co-star.

Apparently, none of the rumors swirling around Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are true. However, the actress recently revealed her true feelings for her Fifty Shades Darker movie co-star. During her recent interview, Dakota talked how Jamie made her feel comfortable when they had to shoot some extensive sex scenes for the recently released erotic drama film.

“It’s genuinely one of the fastest, closest friendships I’ve ever made in my life, just based on the amount of time we’ve actually known each other. I love Jamie, I trust him and I really couldn’t tell you if I could have done this without him.”

Dakota went on to say that during the filming of the Fifty Shades trilogy, they both supported each other on many levels. Their friendship helped each other in overcoming all the sexual situations where their characters had to go naked in front of the camera.

“He’s my dream partner and supported me, I’ve supported him. It’s a lot to ask of two people, of two actors, to take on these highly emotional, sexual situations, but I think we’ve done us proud.”

Apparently, this is not the first time when Dakota gushed about her closeness with Jamie. During her earlier interview with Vogue, she talked how Jamie made her comfortable when they had to shed their clothes for the film.

“Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble!”

Dakota and Jamie’s Life After Fifty Shades

Fans of the Fifty Shades trilogy know that the filming of the last part, Fifty Shades Freed, is already wrapped in Vancouver, Canada. After the release of Fifty Shades Darker, the lead stars of the film decided to take a break from their professional lives and chose to spend some quality time together with their close ones.

The 27-year-old Dakota is currently busy with Suspiria and Sound of Metal. In Suspiria, she will star alongside Chloë Grace Moretz and Tilda Swinton. The film focuses on a young American ballerina who comes to study at a German institute only to learn the dark secrets behind it.

In Sound of Metal, Dakota will be seen sharing the space-time with Matthias Schoenaerts, who plays the drummer of a heavy metal band. Dakota will be playing the role of the singer. The story of the film will take a different turn when Matthias will lose his hearing capabilities and has to come to grips with a future that will be filled with nothing but silence.

On the other hand, Jamie is currently busy shooting Robin Hood in which he will be playing the role of Will Scarlet. When the actor is not busy filming, he is trying to spend some time with his wife Amelia Warner and their children. Amelia recently talked about Jamie’s closeness with Dakota and how the sex scenes between the two did not affect their personal space.

“It doesn’t impact our life much in a day-to-day way. Nothing has really changed in our lives since Fifty Shades. The biggest change for us was having kids. We now live in the Cotswolds, rather than London. We are very removed from all the hype. I don’t see that stuff in the papers,” adds Warner.

Fifty Shades Freed is also set to release in February 2018. Keep checking this space for latest news on Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan and share your thoughts in the comments below about their personal feelings towards each other.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]