Jennifer Lopez Mentions Marc Anthony And Alex Rodriguez After Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017 Performance

The brightest star of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards is none other than Jennifer Lopez, who put up a stunning performance of her new single “Mirate,” which will be included in her upcoming new Spanish album. To top it off, she’s getting a lot of support from the two special men in her life: ex-husband Marc Anthony and new beau Alex Rodriguez.

After her emotional performance, Entertainment Tonight interviewed Lopez to discuss her upcoming Spanish album. While talking about the album, JLo revealed that her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, has recently become a fan of her new music.

“It’s an emotional song,” Lopez said. “A lot of the songs on the album are like that, even the up-tempo ones have like this beautiful lyrical content… about love and life.”

“I think it’s one of the best albums I’ve made in a long time and I’m super proud of it,” she continued, mentioning that A-Rod has been digging the songs in her new album.

“He loves it,” she said. “I’m so excited, you know, every time I finish something, I bring it home and I want him to hear it.”

“He’s so supportive. He’s such a supportive person and he’s so lovely.”

When asked why Rodriguez wasn’t at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, she said that A-Rod was working in Connecticut but will come visit her in Miami soon.

Lopez bagged two Billboard Latin Music Awards, including Premio de la Estrella Award (Telemundo’s Star Award) and Best Social Media.

Jennifer Lopez gushes over ex-husband Marc Anthony at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The audience cheered for Lopez as soon as she concluded her performance at the awards show, but her ex-husband Marc Anthony was the first to give her a standing ovation.

In the aforementioned Entertainment Weekly interview, Jennifer Lopez gushed over Marc Anthony and said that it was a pleasure collaborating with him on her new album.

“I mean there’s nobody better than him in Latin music,” Jennifer said. “I am probably his biggest fan. Honestly, to have him work on the album with me was scary, because I thought, ‘We’re gonna fight,’ but there is nobody else I would want to do music with.”

Lopez also said that their music collaboration made their “relationship even better.”

“We had a lot of fun together,” she added. “We connect on a certain level which is through music and so it was a great thing and I think it’s all there on the album.”

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony also took the stage together for the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker’s first show in the Dominican Republic over the Easter weekend. Lopez visited the Caribbean country and brought along her and Anthony’s 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max. Jennifer’s new boyfriend A-Rod reportedly joined them on the Caribbean trip.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez romance going strong

A-Rod and JLo, now fondly called J-Rod by fans, has been more open about their relationship lately. Lopez was recently interviewed on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in which DeGeneres asked her how she and the baseball star finally hooked up after knowing each other for years, as reported by CNN.

“I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him and he passed by,” Lopez said. “Afterward, I went outside. For some reason, I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi.”

DeGeneres, playing to the crowd, asked her if she and Rodriguez have plans to take their romance to the next level and have children.

“Oh my God! We’re just having a nice time right now,” Jennifer said.

Alex Rodriguez, for his part, also talked about JLo during a recent interview with The View, where he described her as “one of the smartest human beings I ever met” and an “incredible mother.”

