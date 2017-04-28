‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ Release Date In Second Half Of 2017 Still Possible

After revealing Final Fantasy 7 in 2015, Square Enix has not talked much about it except for a few teasers here and there. Fans are hoping to see it in 2017

An investors document recently shared by the company highlighted its plans for 2017 and the succeeding years. For the fiscal year 2017, players already saw the releases of the titles planned namely Final Fantasy 15, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, World of Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts 2.8.

A recent Square Enix investors document shows we shouldn't expect Kingdom Hearts III or the Final Fantasy 7 remake until at least 2018. pic.twitter.com/ywJlhi2hRx — Gaming Humor & News (@VGFGamers) April 25, 2017

For FY2018, gamers will see three titles this year, including Dragon Quest XI and Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, which releases on July 13. Two other titles are in the document, but their release timeframes were not mentioned. This could only mean that the company has yet to see these titles nearing completion.

Kingdom Hearts 3 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake are among the plans for the fiscal year 2018 and beyond. Seeing as Square Enix’s fiscal year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31 the next year, the company is already at FY2018.

This means that Final Fantasy 7 Remake may still be released within the year and not in 2018 as most reports have noted. It’s important to remember that the fiscal year is not the same as the calendar year, which starts in January and ends in December.

Whenever Square Enix is planning to launch Final Fantasy 7 Remake, it will not be earlier than June, simply because it is planning something different in that month. The most possible scenario is that the remake of the fan-favorite installment of the series will be released in second half of 2017.

Still, the game could face delays, which would be why Square Enix put “and beyond” on the document. If FF7 Remake will not be launched this year, a 2018 release date within the fiscal year 2019 is also possible.

After all, game director Tetsuya Nomura revealed earlier this year that it could take some time for the title to be released. In an interview with Famitsu (via KH Insider), he said that his 2017 schedule is pretty hectic as he is simultaneously managing different titles aside from Final Fantasy.

“I didn’t give much information on KH3 or FFVII Remake last year, but I hope I can show you our progress if any events align this year. I apologise that there’s still some time before I can release them, but there are many other titles releasing this year, and so I’d like for you to please wait for your ‘surprise’.”

As to what the surprise could be, fans can only guess.

Nintendo Switch Port Will Be Revealed In June

As aforementioned, Square Enix has something else in mind for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake in June. The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is happening that month, specifically on June 13 to 15, and the company is participating in one of the biggest gaming events of the year.

A tipster tweeted that a reliable source revealed that FF7 Remake is being ported to the Nintendo Switch and that fans should see it during E3. This actually makes a lot of sense because Square Enix seems to be invested enough on the console. A lot of their titles are releasing on the newly-released platform, so it would not be weird to see a Final Fantasy title in there.

Speaking of E3, I heard from a **second-hand** source we're getting Final Fantasy VII Remake for Switch, and it should be shown at E3. — Dystify (@Dystify) April 25, 2017

However, this is best taken with a grain of salt. Dystify is fairly reliable when it comes to Nintendo news, but sources can be wrong and plans can be scrapped. The best course of action is to wait for E3, which isn’t too far away now.

More news about Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s release date should surface soon.

