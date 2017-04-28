Kim Kardashian Butt Pics Haters As Kylie Jenner Begs Kim To Stop Shading Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian can’t catch a break these days. She’s still recovering from the horror of the Paris robbery, but after Caitlyn Jenner’s The Secrets of My Life stirred up turmoil in the fam, Kim bared all on Ellen and soon found herself in conflict with her little sister, Kylie Jenner. On top of all that, when fans saw Kim’s beach butt cellulite photos, they dropped her by the thousands. No one wants to see the cellulite reality behind the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars.

Kim Kardashian’s butt pics were all shot during an innocent day of frolicking on a Mexican beach with Kourtney Kardashian and a gaggle of girlfriends.

The former sex tape star thought nothing of getting real on the beach, but fans didn’t appreciate the close up of the authentic Kim Kardashian rear. The Mirror wrote that 10,000 followers left Kim’s Instagram right away.

When new Kim Kardashian bikini pics come out & everyone is shocked her butt is sagging & all cellulite. Told you it was fake & airbrushed. ???? — Laura. ღ (@imlaurax) April 24, 2017

Some fans were upset because they hated the idea that most of Kardashian’s photos, including pics of her famous butt, are photoshopped. Twitter blew up with people trashing Kim for fakery, but tons of tweeters clapped back at the haters.

I hate the internet. People made noise about @KimKardashian being fake, she gave y'all some unedited cellulite pics and y'all freak out — colin (@colinsterlingjr) April 24, 2017

On the other side of the world, a woman known as Russia’s Kim Kardashian took advantage of the media storm to post her own proudly all-natural pics. The Sun wrote that “Anastasia Kvitko wants to fly the flag for all real women,” but she’s happy to use some of the breezes from Kardashian’s huge presence.

Amid all the flap about Kim’s un-photoshopped rear end, she’s had to pull herself together to fight back after Caitlyn Jenner’s book made some nasty trouble in the close-knit family.

The Kardashians feel totally betrayed by Jenner’s The Secrets of My Life, and the family drama has left Kylie Jenner “heartbroken” as she copes with Kim’s clap back.

Hollywood Life shared that Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kendall Jenner, 21, are sick of being stuck in the middle as tension grows between Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner. The feud drags everyone into it, but for Kylie and Kendall, it’s really tough.

A Kardashian insider told the outlet that the girls “feel terrible about the divide Caitlyn has created in the family.” As the former Bruce Jenner’s daughters, Kylie and Kendall have to walk a difficult line.

They love both their parents, and they are having to face a possible choice between Kris or Caitlyn.

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian care about their step-dad too, but there’s no question where their loyalty lies. Kris’ children with Robert Kardashian will always stick with their mom.

Kim Kardashian, in particular, is very outspoken about her irritation with Caitlyn’s new book and said exactly what she thought when she appeared on Ellen.

'My heart breaks for my mom' — Kim Kardashian Reacts To Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir On Ellen DeGeneres Showhttps://t.co/wz253mIVF3 — Spilled News (@spillednews) April 28, 2017

Kylie and Kendall are tired out by the endless squabbling and they finally asked Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney to leave it alone.

“Caitlyn will always be their father so Kylie and Kendall have a stronger bond with her than the rest of the sisters who are at war with Caitlyn over her salacious new book.”

Kylie won’t even read the book, and she “refuses to listen to anyone diss Caitlyn.” The youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan is stepping in to put an end to the fights because she sees that it hurts the whole family.

Kylie understands that Kim is upset, but she thinks the best way to deal with it is to just move on before it destroys the close bond between the stepsisters.

Kim doesn’t want to make Kylie feel bad. She understands that Kylie is worried about her dad. Kim says she’s okay with Caitlyn’s need to tell her story, “but just don’t bash other people.”

As the tensions rise between the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, there’s one way that Kylie and Kim are keeping up with each other and showing sisterly bonds.

After Kim’s leaked butt pics hit the Internet and all the blowback about photoshopping started, Kylie “ignored the backlash and photoshop accusations” on her own Instagram posts.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

The Mirror wrote that Kylie Jenner’s butt photos got some shading as followers laughed at her and said there was no way they could be real, so Kylie just posted another one.

sasha unreleased A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

She couldn’t be bothered to fight back. That sounds like a plan that works for Kylie, whether it’s Instagram followers or Kardashian drama.

