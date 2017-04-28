Donald Trump Misses His Old Life, Thought ‘It Would Be Easier’ To Be The President Of US

In his recent interview, Donald Trump revealed that he misses his old life before he became the president of the United States of America. He also did mention that he reportedly thought that being the president would be an easy thing.

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” President Trump said in an interview with Reuters. “I actually, this is more work than my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

Donald Trump later added that he does miss his old life before he became the president. Although, he added that he enjoys his current work but “this is actually more work.”

During his interview with Reuters, he also added that he misses his pre-presidency freedom because, during that time, he was a famous businessman and a reality TV personality but had very little privacy when it came to his own personal life.

“While I had very little privacy, in my old life because, you know, I’ve been famous for a long time. I really — this is much less privacy than I’ve seen before. This is, you know, something that’s really amazing. At the same time, you’re really into your own cocoon because there’s such massive protection, that you really can’t go anywhere.”

Apart from this, President Trump said that he misses driving his own car as now due to security reasons, he has to sit in the back seat.

“I can’t drive anymore,” shared the president.

Furthermore, Trump talked about the complexities of the healthcare program. Back in February, he noted that the nation’s health care laws are indeed complex, which he has now pledged to reform and scrap former President Barack Obama’s healthcare program.

“Now, I have to tell you, it’s an unbelievably complex subject,” he added. “Nobody knew health care could be so complicated.”

President Trump also revealed that he will “absolutely come” to next year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington. Donald Trump felt that he had been treated unfairly by the media in the past few months and decided not to attend the Correspondents’ Dinner.

Apart from this, President Donald Trump finally talked about his take on the ongoing issues with North Korea. According to Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un took the regime at a very young age and the job gave him a lot to take.

“You know you have plenty of generals in there and plenty of other people that would like to do what he’s doing. So I’ve said this before and I’ve, I’m just telling you, and I’m not giving him credit or not giving him credit. I’m just saying that’s a very hard thing to do,” he added.

This is not the first time when Donald Trump candidly talked about his life as a president. Prior to this, during his conversation with the Wall Street Journal, he talked about the ongoing problems with North Korea and how it affects the security of America.

“After listening for 10 minutes, I realized it’s not so easy,” Trump told the WSJ. “I felt pretty strongly that they had a tremendous power (over) North Korea… But it’s not what you would think.”

That being said, in the first 100 days of him being the president, he had been criticized a lot by his haters. There are around a million people who have even signed an online petition asking the Congress to impeach him. But, this has not stopped Donald Trump to fulfill his promises, which he made during his 2016 presidential run. In the first 100 days, the president has worked extremely hard to bring jobs back to America and his actions against North Korea and Syria showed that he does not wish to jeopardize America’s safety.

Do you agree with President Donald Trump’s recent revelations regarding the work and the responsibilities? Share your views in the comments below and keep checking this space for latest news on Donald Trump’s presidency.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images]