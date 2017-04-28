How Can Lisa Kudrow Not Remember Her Iconic ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Dance?

Lisa Kudrow has admitted that she doesn’t remember her iconic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion dance routine, explaining that she doesn’t have “a lot of room in my brain.”

‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ turns 20 today! Tweet us your favorite line from the film #RomyandMichele???? pic.twitter.com/LFN3BZfxPm– IMDb (@IMDb) April 26, 2017

But what else doesn’t Lisa Kudrow remember from her iconic 90s days? Maybe that iconic scene on Friends when her character Phoebe with Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) all hung out in wedding dresses?

It’s been two decades since Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino did their makeup and hair to go to their high school reunion dance on Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

In the film, which was released on April 25, 1997, Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino’s characters transformed themselves and learned to dance to show their classmates how much they’ve changed.

But since the film stars comedy goddess Lisa Kudrow, the high school reunion dance did go as smoothly as her and Mira Sorvino’s characters had expected.

And it turns out Lisa Kudrow doesn’t remember some of the most iconic scenes from Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion after 20 years!

Entertainment Weekly threw a little reunion party for Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino to bring back memories about the time their characters reunited to rub their dance in their classmates’ noses in 1997’s Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

And the girls even spoke about the possibility of a Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel – no wonder the sequel talk comes on the 20th anniversary of the classic comedy movie.

Mira Sorvino said that “hopefully” there would be a movie about what their characters Romy and Michele are up to, 20 years after that epic high school dance.

And Lisa Kudrow was quick to suggest her own idea for a Romy and Michele sequel, saying Romy and Michele Get Married could well be a hit.

#TBT Box Office Top 5 for Apr. 25 – 27, 1997: 1. Volcano, 2. Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, 3. Anaconda, 4. Liar Liar, 5. The Saint pic.twitter.com/8njWkMzdc9– BoxOfficeReport (@BORReport) April 27, 2017

Interestingly, not much has changed in Lisa Kudrow’s personal life since the 1997 release of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, as the Friends star is still married to Michael Stern, whom she married back in 1995.

Mira Sorvino, meanwhile, wasn’t married during her Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion days but found her true love in Christopher Backus seven years after the classic comedy came out.

It was revealed during their reunion EW interview that Lisa Kudrow doesn’t have much room in her brain. Mira Sorvino attempted to embarrass her Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion co-star, saying that she doesn’t remember their iconic club dancing routine.

“It’s like the macarena, and then we did kick, open, side-to-side.”

While fans of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion certainly remember that hilarious club dancing routine – and some people may even be going through the routine right now to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary – Lisa Kudrow explained that she doesn’t have “a lot of room in my brain.”

“So once it’s done, it has to clear out for the next thing.”

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reflect on ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’: https://t.co/DV7dPiXxOx pic.twitter.com/iyIl2nDzV7– Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 25, 2017

That’s pretty much how all high school students learn their lessons – once they’ve gone through an exam – the things they’d learned seem to mysteriously leave their brain!

Then Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reminisced about their favorite moments from Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, which included Romy (Sorvino) rejecting an unwanted suitor at the club with a hilarious phrase.

“Would you excuse me? I cut my foot before, and my shoe is filling up with blood.”

Prior to 1997’s release of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Lisa Kudrow had already become a household name thanks to her iconic role of Phoebe on Friends, while Mira Sorvino had just won an Oscar for her role in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite.

[Featured Image by Rene Macura/AP Images]