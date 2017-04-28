‘The Voice’: Alicia Keys Confirms She’s Leaving, Will Adam Levine & Blake Shelton Quit Too?

The Voice will be losing at least one member of the current coaching panel when Season 13 debuts this fall as Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani are all making big decisions about their future with the show.

But just how many coaching chairs will be left empty when the Season 12 wraps next month?

The current coaching lineup spoke out about their future with The Voice in a new interview with TV Guide, where Alicia confirmed that she will not be returning for Season 13 while Blake and Adam both played pretty coy amid rumors they too could be considering leaving.

“This is my last season,” Keys admitted to the outlet when the magazine asked the current coaches how long they see themselves continuing on with The Voice. “Who knows what the future holds, but I know this one is my final season.”

As for Gwen, who’s been showing off some major PDA with Blake on the show, she told the site that doesn’t know just yet if she’ll be back for Season 13 but admitted that she would be “open to continuing” on with the NBC talent search after the current cycle ends. “I love it,” Gwen said.

Both Blake and Adam played pretty coy when they were asked about rampant rumors they may be leaving The Voice after appearing on every single episode to date, instead joking to the outlet about their friendly rivalry.

“It’s not that I hate Blake…” Adam quipped about Blake when quizzed about leaving The Voice this year, before Shelton chimed in, “…it’s just that I’ll quit before I’ll sit next to that guy.”

“My job is highly contingent upon him,” Adam then joked about Blake when discussing his future with The Voice. “But really, this is all I care about. Right here, right now, you know?”

The Voice’s Adam Levine and Blake Shelton both played coy about quitting but potentially hinted at leaving by failing to shut down the speculation, though Shelton did admit that he will not sit out a season as many of his co-coaches have done in the past and instead confirmed that he would quit The Voice indefinitely when he decides it’s time to leave.

“I won’t ever take a break from the show; I’ll either do it or I’m quitting… or I’m going to get fired!” Shelton said, though, like Adam, he did not reveal his future with The Voice beyond Season 12.

Blake’s confession comes shortly after Adam made a similar remark to Yahoo, where he too admitted that he would not be willing to take a round off from The Voice before then returning.

“I will never take a season off,” Levine said when asked about leaving The Voice earlier this year. “If I take a season off, it will be for every season thereafter in perpetuity, for the rest of my life,” Adam stated.

But while Shelton and Levine didn’t confirm if they would be following Keys out the door and leaving The Voice this year, their latest confessions about potentially leaving the show come after it was claimed that Adam allegedly wanted to cut his time on the NBC show in half.

Adam has yet to confirm the claims, though TMZ reported last month that Levine had supposedly told The Voice producers that he only wants to coach on one season per year going forward amid speculation NBC is looking to bring back American Idol in the place of one cycle of The Voice, which currently airs two seasons per year.

“We’re told Adam only wants to do one cycle a year,” the site alleged of Levine, who alongside Blake is the only coach to appear on every show.

But while Adam and Blake are not yet confirming if they’re leaving with Alicia, rumors have swirled for months that Levine and Shelton could soon be leaving The Voice.

The Voice coaching shakeup was recently alleged by Radar Online, who claimed that Gwen supposedly does not want to return with Miley Cyrus on the coaching panel as she’s so far the only coach confirmed for the second round of shows in 2017, and alleged that producers were worried Adam and Blake could follow her out the door and leave The Voice.

The claims made way for a number of new coach rumors to swirl around The Voice, as reports suggested that Blake and Adam could be replaced by Miley, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez and Pharrell Williams, though NBC has not commented.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]