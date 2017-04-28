Gwen Stefani Doesn’t Want Her Babies To Grow Up To Be Just Like Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani loves many of Blake Shelton’s qualities, this is plain to see. However, she’s not a fan of a certain drunken mistake made by Blake, and she’s worried that her sons may grow up to do something similar.

As Rare Country reports, Gwen Stefani recently tweeted a photo of her three sons—Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3—sporting fake replicas of the very permanent tattoo on Blake Shelton’s left forearm. The boys are clearly fans of the ink on the country singer’s arm, but Gwen hopes that they’ll eventually grow out of their admiration for Blake’s body art.

Gwen Stefani shared her feelings about tattoos during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. She was joined by Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, and she decided to critique her fellow Voice coaches’ ink. She asked Adam if his mother and father were angry with him for getting so many tattoos, and she revealed that she recently got upset with a young family member for going overboard with her body art.

“I don’t know, I feel like my niece just got like a bunch of tattoos and I’m really mad at her, she’s 21,” Gwen said. “I’m like, ‘What are you doing?'”

Gwen Stefani isn’t the type of mom who would try to forbid her kids from getting tattoos once they’re legally old enough to do so without her permission, but she hopes that her sons would share their ink ideas with her before going under the tattoo gun.

“If my kids wanted to get one, I would hope that we could talk about what it is so that we don’t have big regrets in the future,” Stefani said.

The “Used to Love You” singer pointed to Blake Shelton’s forearm tattoo as a perfect example of why tattoos aren’t her favorite form of self expression.

“Hopefully, they won’t get one like Blake’s tattoo,” she quipped.

Luckily for Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton would be on her side if one of her sons ever did decide to get a tattoo just like his. As the Boot reports, Blake has described his body art as “the crappiest tattoo—not only in country music—but maybe the world.” The country singer told Oprah that he was drunk when he decided to get deer tracks inked on his arm, and he had to draw them himself because his tattoo artist had no idea what a deer hoof print looked like. Blake complained that many of his fans think the black markings on his arm are supposed to be ladybugs, but Adam Levine thinks they look like “deer poop.” Blake sees Sugar Smacks cereal pieces and coffee beans when he looks at the Rorschach test on his arm. He later added barbed wire around the deer tracks to make his tattoo look more “manly.”

As Contact Music reports, Gwen Stefani has no tattoos to talk about regretting. She explained that she never got inked when she was younger because she feared that the artwork wouldn’t look so great on future Gwen.

“I could never get a tattoo. I don’t want to commit to anything if I don’t know how it’s going to look in 10 years.”

While Gwen Stefani might warn her sons to think long and hard before they get inked, she encourages them to express themselves in other non-permanent ways. As Wonderwall reports, they’ve fully embraced Blake Shelton’s country boy style by adding camouflage and cowboy boots to their wardrobes. However, Gwen’s boys are more daring than Blake when it comes to how they style their hair. As E! News reports, Gwen let Kingston rock a blue Mohawk when he was just 4-years-old. But how would she would feel if one of her sons decided that they wanted a mullet like the one Blake used to have back in the day?

Gwen Stefani also lets her boys wear nail polish, and she enjoys a little mother-son bonding time while she paints their nails. She told PrideSource that it’s also a good way to make sure that they keep their fingernails clean.

“My sons did nails just the other day, and the only reason was because their nails were so disgusting! Like, they were in the mud and I was like, ‘We have got to do your nails! Why don’t we do “Nail Salon”?!'” Gwen said. “We really played ‘Salon’ and we did tiger stripe nails. I said to Kingston, ‘Are you sure you wanna do pink, because you’re gonna go to school tomorrow? Are you sure you’re not gonna be embarrassed?’ He said, ‘No, I don’t care; it’s a cool color.'”

Who knows? Maybe someday Blake Shelton will let Gwen Stefani and her sons give him camouflage nails.

