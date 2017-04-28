Bill Clinton Trolls Trump, Consoles Hillary

If there’s anything the Clinton family is good at besides getting into messy public scandals, it’s trolling.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, whose wife Hillary Clinton infamously lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump in last year’s election, trolled Trump in his most recent tweet.

Bill Clinton Trolls Trump On Twitter Like A Boss https://t.co/GgKoGByQ4Q pic.twitter.com/jEGRJxDogp – Donald Fart #Resist (@DonaldFartDEFY) April 28, 2017

Bill Clinton, whose wife Hillary was the only way for him to once again get into the Oval Office (this time as First Man, or whatever they were planning to call the male First Lady), posted a tweet on Sunday night, throwing shade at Donald Trump.

BREAKING: We just learned that the @ClintonCenter has been bugged. pic.twitter.com/4Or6lrnRPN – Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 23, 2017

Bill Clinton’s tweet came amid revelations that the former U.S. president, who hasn’t sat in the Oval Office since 2001, had to console his wife after she lost to Donald Trump last year and even compared Trump’s surprise victory to Brexit.

While promoting a new exhibit at the Clinton Presidential Center, Bill Clinton trolled Donald Trump for his controversial claims that former President Barack Obama’s administration allegedly ordered wiretapping of the Trump Tower in New York City prior to him winning the presidential election last November.

Showing of a snap of himself standing in front of a larger-than-life statue of an ant that was opened at the Clinton Presidential Center, Bill Clinton captioned the photo as “breaking news” and used a pun to reference Donald Trump’s controversial claims about wiretapping.

“BREAKING: We just learned that the @ClintonCenter has been bugged.”

Bill Clinton opened a new exhibit called Xtreme BUGS at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, on April 22. The exhibit is expected to run through July 23.

Bill Clinton is far from the only person who has trolled Donald Trump for his wiretapping accusations, which were later investigated by the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who said there was no evidence to support the wiretapping allegations.

Bill Clinton, whose Democratic Party lost the 2001 presidential election to Republican George W. Bush following sexual misconduct allegations, may want to take his trolling against Donald Trump down a notch, as Trump – an outspoken troll of U.S. entertainment and now politics – may troll him back.

Many political analysts believe that it was Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, which was revived just a week before the 2016 presidential election vote, that prevented the former First Lady from becoming the first-ever female U.S. president.

A 19-year-old Bill Clinton shaking hands with President Kennedy in Washington, 1963. pic.twitter.com/07Kaf1FILJ – Famous Photographs (@FAMOUSPH0T0S) April 17, 2017

A new book that details Hillary Clinton’s defeat to Donald Trump was released last week, revealing how Bill Clinton consoled his wife after the surprise victory of the Republican candidate, according to the Express.

It turns out that Bill Clinton is capable of not only trolling but also finding the right words to console his wife after her infamous defeat to Donald Trump.

According to the new book Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Election Campaign, authored by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, Bill Clinton consoled Hillary on her defeat to Donald Trump by comparing the 2016 presidential election to Brexit, the infamous June 2016 referendum vote in favor of Britain leaving the European Union.

Bill Clinton, according to the book, felt that Brexit had been a “harbinger for a kind of screw-it vote in the United States” that prevented his wife Hillary from becoming the U.S. President last year.

Bill Clinton, who today trolls Donald Trump for his wiretapping allegations, apparently was right when he thought Hillary’s campaign team underestimated the danger Donald Trump posed during the 2016 campaign.

The new book, which reveals that Bill Clinton thought his wife’s defeat to Donald Trump was “like Brexit,” also details how Hillary phoned former U.S. President Obama on election night to tell him, “I’m sorry.”

‘I’m sorry, Mr. President’: Inside Hillary Clinton’s election-night phone calls with Barack Obama https://t.co/161LrA1BoR pic.twitter.com/6INVGSnT95 – People Magazine (@people) April 18, 2017

It was Obama who encouraged Hillary to concede defeat to not turn the election into a “recount mess,” the book also reveals.

[Featured Image by Matt Rourke/AP Images]