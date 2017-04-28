‘iZombie’ Season 3, Episode 5 Preview: Liv Takes Control While On Dominatrix Brains This Week

Episode 5 of the CW Network’s iZombie Season 3 is the one that 50 Shades of Grey fans have been looking forward to for some time now. Titled “Spanking the Zombie,” the episode will see Liv Moore eating the brain of a dominatrix. Ravi (Rahul Kohli) thinks Liv has always been a “little on the bossy side,” and insists no one will likely notice. Except, maybe Ravi underestimated just how tough this dominatrix really is as the brain takes over and Liv takes control.

Every time Liv Moore eats a brain, she takes on some of the deceased person’s personality traits. In Episode 5 of iZombie, Liv will eat the brain of a dominatrix, which means things will likely get interesting when she helps Detective Clive Babineaux investigate the case. Fans of iZombie and 50 Shades of Grey, alike, have been anticipating this episode since Season 3 began in April.

According to IMDb, the synopsis for Episode 5 (titled “Spanking the Zombie”) of iZombie Season 3 is below.

“When Liv (Rose McIver) consumes the brains of a dominatrix, her bossy and controlling personality makes everyone a little uncomfortable, especially Clive (Malcolm Goodwin). Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) and Peyton (Aly Michalka) have a heart-to-heart.”

Tessa Blake directed Episode 5 of iZombie Season 3. It was written by Sara Saedi.

Along with Liv being overly bossy, things will likely get serious between Blaine and Peyton. Episode 4 of iZombie saw Peyton lead Blaine off to her bedroom after the pair had decided it probably wasn’t the best idea to sleep together until Blaine got his memory back. Blaine has been struggling for some time in regard to his personality prior to him losing his memory. The new, improved Blaine seems to want to stay they way he is now, rather than slip back into his old ways and Season 3 of iZombie has delved into this struggle. As for Peyton, she has been Team New Blaine ever since she became involved with him, so she certainly has faith he will not slip back into his old personality. However, the synopsis for Episode 5 indicates the pair will have further discussions about their relationship and how Blaine’s previous personality will affect them moving forward in Season 3 of iZombie.

While the teaser for Episode 5 of iZombie doesn’t elaborate on just what Blaine and Peyton will be talking about, it does show just how much Liv has to say about being a dominatrix. Once more, the talented Rose McIver manages to change gears completely from last week’s office gossip brain and pulls out some seductive lines. While she seems to be having fun while on the dominatrix brain, it becomes evident that poor Clive is — once more — exasperated with Liv’s antics.

You can view the teaser video for Episode 5 of iZombie Season 3 below.

Comic Book Movie also released some promotional images of Episode 5 of iZombie, courtesy of the CW Network. The images show Liv Moore and Clive Babineaux as they delve into the investigation surrounding the death of the dominatrix. While many of the images are procedural, Liv certainly shows who is boss as she struts around wearing plenty of black and leather. Two images also show Liv brandishing a whip.

You can view the images for Episode 5 of iZombie Season 3 in the gallery below.

Are you excited to see Liv on dominatrix brains in Episode 5 of Season 3 of iZombie? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

Season 3 of iZombie returns to the CW Network with Episode 5 (titled “Spanking the Zombie”) on May 2, Tuesday, at 9 p.m. ET.

