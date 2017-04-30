DJ Khaled’s ‘I’m The One’ With Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Wayne & Quavo May Be The Song Of The Summer

DJ Khaled’s summer anthem colossus “I’m The One” featuring Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, and Migos’ Quavo has arrived.

The new song is the second cut from DJ Khaled’s 10th album Grateful after Beyonce and Jay Z teamed up on the lead “Shining.” It follows up his hugely successful Major Key album.

Big things are expected when Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, and Quavo showcase their talents on one tune. And that’s exactly what happened. An easy, light, airy summer smash rolled out with a hilarious over-the-top video.

Added to the earworm pre-chorus and hook dominated by Bieber’s sweetboy vocals and bars from the rest of Khaled’s all-star lineup, “I’m The One” is a ready-to-party jam and the strongest contender for “Song of the Summer 2017” so far.

“I’m The One” powered to No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes Sales chart on Friday (April 28) and is still No. 1 at press time.

The track topped around 27 iTunes charts around the world including the U.K., U.S., Australia, and Canada. It went top 5 in 17 markets, top 10 in others, and debuted at No.1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. It also reigns on the U.S. iTunes hip-hop chart.

Good morning @justinbieber …. #1 and #2 on the charts! #despacitoremix #imtheone #DOMINATION ???????????????? A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

So @justinbieber just lost the #1 spot to…himself. Awesome. Congrats @djkhaled . #imtheone A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on Apr 28, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Impressively, Justin Bieber’s other feature — a remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” — was pushed to No. 2 on U.S. iTunes by “I’m The One” after it topped the chart for several days following its April 17 release.

On YouTube, “I’m The One’s” accompanying music video exceeded over 1.6 million in eight hours. It went on to generate over 13 million views in 24 hours and is the top trending video on the platform. It now has over 23 million views.

Over on Spotify, the “Despacito” remix is No. 1 on the streaming service’s global chart.

Meanwhile, “I’m The One” debuted at No. 14 with 2.7 million streams and sixth on U.S. Spotify with 1,459,599 streams.

Occupying the two top spots on iTunes charts then replacing himself with his own music has become something of a habit for Justin Bieber.

This happened in 2015 when the pop icon topped the U.S. iTunes chart with his second Purpose single “Sorry,” with “Love Yourself” hot on its heels.

In 2016, Bieber repeated the feat with “Cold Water,” a collaboration with Major Lazer and MØ, and his feature on DJ Snake’s “Let Me Love You.”

Back to “I’m The One.” According to DJ Khaled’s own words in the music video intro, the song is a celebration of “life, success and our blessings.”

The visual launches with DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd, (internet meme and executive producer of the video, which his father also dedicated to him) smiling adorably as his pops puts out a call to assemble his musical Avengers.

Like any self-respecting 90’s-homaging, hip-hop summer jam music video, the setting is lavish.

Cue Justin, Chance, Lil Wayne, Quavo, and Khaled romping around landscaped gardens and an infinity pool in an opulent beach mansion.

Keeping them company is a gallery of beautiful women dancing in bikinis, hotpants, and gowns, puffing on Kandypens, drinking Ciroc Vodka, twerking by cars, and more.

Highlights? There are many. If a shirtless Justin Bieber is your thing, you’re in luck.

During part of his opening pre-chorus, the pop prince rocks long shorts and The Karate Kid-style bandana. He even does the infamous one-leg pose.

“Yeah yeah you lookin’ at the truth / the man who never lie no / I’m the one yeah, I’m the one / Early morning in the dark now you wanna ride now,” Bieber sings.

When you have the #1 & #2 songs in the world pic.twitter.com/Rwz3hcqOpC — SB Projects (@SB_Projects) April 28, 2017

Other nice spots are the video’s playful moments between the Canadian star and Chance the Rapper.

The pair has been friends for years. They collaborated on Bieber’s 2013 Journals collection which produced “Confident.”

A year later, Justin was Chance’s hype-man at Coachella. The rapper also guested at the Biebs’ “Purpose World Tour ” during his Los Angeles run.

They collaborated again for Chance’s 2016 Colorbook album, on “Juke Jam” which featured Justin and Towkio.

Quavo, Chance, and Lil Wayne’s verses are bespoke and perfectly suit their individual personalities. None of it is rocket science, and none of it needs to be.

To date, “I’m The One” is a near-perfect song of the summer, and it’s no surprise that it’s slaying the charts.

DJ Khaled recruits Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quavo and Chance the Rapper for the jubilant “I’m the One” video https://t.co/IPxqWPyzVr pic.twitter.com/lpusQwZviF — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Epic]