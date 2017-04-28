Johnny Depp ‘In Good Spirits’ As He Protests Death Penalty, While Amber Heard Moves On

Johnny Depp was spotted in Los Angeles in good spirits following a rather stressful week protesting the death penalty in Arkansas.

Johnny Depp, who until recently had been a respected Hollywood figure, is becoming the butt of jokes on social media following revelations that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor used to spend $2 million per month before he was sucked into a major debt earlier this year.

Last week, Johnny Depp, who himself allegedly idolizes mass-executioner Ernesto “Che” Guevara, was thrown in hot water after showing up at anti-death penalty protest in Arkansas protesting capital punishment in the state.

As if it wasn’t enough, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard is giving him heartache by confirming on Instagram her romance with Tesla tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Last week, Johnny Depp was spotted hanging out with a group of friends in West Hollywood’s The Nice Guy bar.

Johnny Depp, whose finances have come under increased scrutiny following his major debt scandal in February, and his friends sipped on $18 cocktails such as “The Chairman” and “The Stand Up Guy” while enjoying a $22 “The Nice Guy Burger,” $12 truffle fries, roasted brussels sprouts ($18), and the Wally’s charcuterie board ($18), according to People magazine citing an onlooker.

Johnny Depp, who the onlooker added had a couple of rounds of those cocktails, was relaxing after an emotional week in Arkansas protesting Governor Thomas Hutchinson’s ruling to carry out the death penalty against eight men in 10 days after execution drugs in the state were expiring.

Johnny Depp, who has risen to fame for reportedly idolizing the mass-executioner and war-monger Che Guevara, addressed hundreds of anti-death penalty protesters outside the Arkansas state capitol, saying he doesn’t want Arkansas to put innocent people to death, as reported by THV11‘s Erika Ferrando.

Johnny Depp: “Arkansas almost put an innocent man to death. I don’t believe that possibility should ever happen again.” pic.twitter.com/8YTbBuHU1p — Erika Ferrando THV11 (@ErikaFerrandoTV) April 14, 2017

Johnny Depp’s presence at the Arkansas death penalty protest came as somewhat a surprise, as the actor himself has previously proclaimed “digging” Che Guevara, whose goal was to “make individualism disappear from the nation” by prosecuting “hippies, homosexuals, free-thinkers, and poets,” according to The Collegiate Times.

So one can argue that Johnny Depp, who infamously flaunted a Che Guevara medal hanging from his neck on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, protesting the death penalty in Arkansas makes no sense.

Amber Heard, who accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse following their split in 2016, is moving on from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Amber Heard confirmed her romance with Elon Musk on Sunday night, uploading a photo on Instagram showing herself and the Tesla tech billionaire sitting at a bar enjoying drinks, while Musk showcases red lipstick on his cheek.

Elon Musk later took to Instagram to share a similar photo from their fun Sunday night. This time, the photo showed Amber Heard gazing adoringly at the billionaire.

Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Amber Heard, who captioned her Instagram snap, “Cheeky,” confirmed her romance with Elon Musk after months of dating rumors. Heard and Musk were first spotted together last year, shortly after Heard split from Johnny Depp.

Interestingly, Elon Musk also had a split of his own last year, as the Tesla tech billionaire ended his marriage to actress wife Talulah Riley.

Johnny Depp isn’t dating anyone as of April 2017 – as far as the media is concerned – and seems focused on protesting the death penalty in Arkansas instead.

Johnny Depp became a much-talked about Hollywood actor back in February when his extravagant lifestyle was revealed. According to court documents filed by his former business managers, Depp used to spend $2 million per month, approximately $30,000 of which was spent on wine alone.

[Featured Image Collaboration by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images, Tinseltown/Shutterstock]