WWE News: WWE Has New Feuds Prepared For Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, The Miz, And Bray Wyatt After ‘WWE Payback’

After WWE Payback, the fans expected Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz and Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt to be two of the biggest rivalries on Raw for the foreseeable future, but it seems that WWE officials may have canceled their plans for both rivalries to happen after the PPV. The reason why hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s clear that WWE officials have changed their creative plans for Raw after WWE Payback this Sunday night.

The Miz was revealed to be the first roster change for Raw during the “Superstar Shakeup” a few weeks ago, but his fun was interrupted by Dean Ambrose, and they have been building to a feud since. Finn Balor also received a firm warning from Bray Wyatt during his return to Raw that he would target “The Demon” after his conflict with Randy Orton was over. On paper, Raw’s mid-card seemed to be written is stone for awhile.

However, it’s being reported that WWE officials are scrapping their plans for both rivalries to happen after WWE Payback. Instead of getting to see Balor vs. Wyatt and Ambrose vs. Miz, the WWE Universe will see a Balor vs. The Miz and Ambrose and Wyatt will reignite their feud over the Intercontinental Championship.

Since returning to WWE television after missing Wrestlemania 33, Finn Balor has started off his comeback with a handful of weekly matches and no feud. The WWE Universe assumed that was just a way to keep him busy until after the rivalry with Bray Wyatt could begin after WWE Payback. A lot of people were excited to see Balor vs. Wyatt, but it seems that WWE officials believe that Balor vs. Miz is the better rivalry for now.

It may not be as flashy a feud, but Finn Balor vs. The Miz could be a strong rivalry to help reestablish Balor as a top babyface on Raw. WWE officials are at a bit of a loss because Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universal Title are on a hiatus. The fans are waiting for Finn to receive his rematch for the championship that he never actually lost, but it’s going to take some time for him to get that match with The Beast Incarnate this year.

In the meantime, The Miz is one of the hottest performers in WWE right now. He’s done great work on the microphone and as a character. Miz is actually the perfect guy to put over Balor and give him a meaningful win to get his momentum rolling. The feud will be solid, and that’s exactly what Finn Balor needs right now.

It was reported recently that Bray Wyatt had become frustrated with his booking over the past few months, and especially as the WWE Champion. He’s expected to lose the “House of Horrors” match to Randy Orton at WWE Payback and then he’s expected to lose more matches to Finn Balor to put him over. It isn’t hard to see why Wyatt had become frustrated, but the feud with The Lunatic Fringe seems to be a much better idea.

On paper, Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose is a much better scenario for The Eater of Worlds. The two haven’t feuded since 2014, and they will be competing for the IC Championship. Based on Bray Wyatt’s recent push, it’s likely he will eventually take the IC Title from Ambrose. After that, he could feud with Balor for the title.

Many people may consider it to be a consolation prize after losing the WWE Championship, but it will be a good feud and potential victory for Bray Wyatt. There is a good chance he will be the IC Champion for some time as well. The WWE Universe was excited to see Balor vs. Wyatt after WWE Payback, but the new feuds that WWE officials have set up make more sense to utilize all four performers and give them the spotlight.

