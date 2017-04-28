‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Blasted By Farrah Abraham: ‘She Looks Like A Cheap Hooker!’

Farrah Abraham has recently appeared on an In Touch Facebook Live event, where she had some not-so-nice things to say about her Teen Mom OG co-stars. In addition to accusing Tyler Baltierra of cheating on his wife, Catelynn, in a gay affair, she also took the time to blast longtime rival, Amber Portwood.

When asked about Amber Portwood’s wedding dress, Farrah played dumb, stating she was barely interested in watching the reality star try it on.

“S**t, I must have fast forwarded right through that because I don’t even know what it looks like,” Farrah said.

Farrah also took the time to add insult to injury, taking a swing at Amber Portwood’s cotton candy pink hair.

“I think her pink hair took away from the whole dress. It looks like a cheap hooker. I mean if you want to get married like that — your choice then, have fun,” she said.

@catch me in#LA @hotmiamistyles A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Amber Portwood and Farrah have had a long history of feuding. During a Teen Mom OG reunion special, the pair almost came to blows, but Farrah’s father, Michael stepped in to save the day. Production on MTV also helped hold Amber back before she did anything she regretted.

While Amber Portwood jetted off on a vacation with the rest of her cast mates, the crew didn’t invite Farrah along with them for their tropical getaway.

However, Amber Portwood was kind enough to extend an olive branch to Farrah and invite her to her October wedding to Matt Baier.

Farrah and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, didn’t simply turn the invitation down like normal people, but took to publicly bashing Amber Portwood. Simon even said that the whole affair would be “a circus.”

“She keeps lying. They keep lying telling everyone saying that we are invited. Why the hell would I go to somebody’s wedding that writes books about me? That’s a freakshow. I don’t speak to criminals and honestly, her and her criminal convict or whatever she is into — she can have that time in her life and I’m fine being totally separate by that,” Farrah told In Touch Weekly.

Aside from Farrah’s most recent diss, Amber Portwood has been the center of several scandals recently that seem to have blown over. Last week, women who claimed to be in relationships with her fiance, Matt Baier, while she has been dating him, came forward to accuse the star of beating him up.

Need to get myself back to this!! Ready to hit the gym and feel great again ???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

While Amber Portwood does have a history of domestic violence, both she and her fiance insist that she has never laid a hand on him. In 2010, however, Amber served 24 hours in jail for choking her ex, Gary Shirley, on camera. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

The reality star says she took great offense to the rumors because she has worked so hard to better her life for her daughter, Leah, 8. The teen mom was formerly addicted to drugs and finally kicked her habit after spending 17 months in prison. She chose to do time behind bars because she had already been to rehab and felt it didn’t help her like she wanted it to.

Jenelle Evans, another Teen Mom in the franchise, recently posted that Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were expecting a baby. The star posted a photoshopped picture of Amber holding a positive pregnancy test. Amber Portwood explicitly denied the rumors, and even came forward to share the devastating news that she is unable to get pregnant due the current medication she takes to keep herself stable.

It was also reported that Matt Baier has fathered children by other women since his relationship with Amber Portwood began, but neither has commented on these allegations.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]