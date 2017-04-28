‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Who Saves Brady Black? Is Deimos Behind Villain’s Return So He Can Be A Hero?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week revealed that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) would be found. However, there is more than one person who knows their location. Fans have already heard that Brady will be in danger, but who will save him? Also, is a familiar face behind the attack so he can be Nicole’s hero?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Everybody say "cheese!" #DAYS ⠀ ????: @marybeth.evans A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 1, 2016 at 9:06am PDT

On yesterday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Brady and Nicole continued living their new lives in Canada. Enjoying an intimate moment, the couple had no idea that someone was watching them. After they went to bed and the lights were turned off, someone broke into the house. Spoilers reveal that the individual is Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), who is seeking revenge.

She Knows Soaps teased that Brady and Nicole‘s happiness will come to a halt. Xander has a gun and there will be a violent struggle. Brady will get shot as Xander attempts to kidnap Nicole and Holly. However, the villain is not the only person who knows about Brady and Nicole’s hideout. Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) is on his way. In his mind, he will try to “rescue” his former fiancée. It was hinted that he could be keeping a secret. Could Deimos be responsible for Xander’s attack and will Deimos try to play hero by saving Nicole?

As fans recall from several months ago, Xander escaped prison along with Orpheus (George DelHoyo) and Clyde Weston (James Read). The trio terrorized Salem for quite a long time. Deimos claimed that he got rid of Xander, making everyone believe that he was dead. However, he really put him on a boat and Deimos told him to lie low until he was instructed otherwise. Clearly, Deimos has pulled the Xander card in a bizarre and elaborate scheme.

On Days Of Our Lives, Deimos is getting desperate. Although Nicole does need saving quite often, this plan won’t work. Deimos may try to “save” Nicole and Holly, but she will never go back with the Greek felon.

All smiles. #DAYS [????: Freddie Smith] A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Sep 21, 2016 at 11:33am PDT

Deimos is not the only Salem resident who is headed to Brady and Nicole’s hideaway. Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday reveal that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) are also headed up north. In fact, it is Sonny and Paul who find Brady fighting for his life. As for Nicole and her baby, they have been kidnapped by Xander. On Thursday, expect Nicole to try to escape with Holly. However, the term used was “attempt.” That means she might not be successful.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers include Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) meeting Wyatt (Scott Shilstone). However, she will have reservations about Ciara Brady’s (Vivian Jovanni) new boyfriend. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will receive upsetting news about John Black (Drake Hogestyn). As for Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), he will finally ask Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) out on a date.

When it comes to Tripp (Lucas Adams), he begins to question whether Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) really killed Ava. Jade Michaels (Gabrielle Haugh) knows the truth and “wants to help.” Will she tell Tripp that Joey (James Lastovic) was really the person who murdered his birth mother? Or can the Johnson family convince Jade to keep quiet?

What do you think is going to happen with Brady and Nicole on Days Of Our Lives? Did Deimos arrange an elaborate plan so he can play hero? How will Nicole save herself and baby Holly?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for NATAS]