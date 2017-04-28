‘Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham: ‘Tyler Baltierra Cheated On Catelynn With a Guy!’

Farrah Abraham isn’t afraid to speak her piece, even if it means getting into hot water with other cast members of the hit show Teen Mom OG. Rumors have been swirling for months that Tyler Baltierra cheated on his wife Catelynn, and the pair laughed them off. But leave it to Farrah Abraham to make a caustic comment in light of a potentially serious allegation.

Miss Abraham took to In Touch Weekly to make an exclusive, and biting, statement during a Facebook Live interview.

“Yeah [he] probably [cheated on Catelynn] with a gay guy! Okay, that’s my thought. You need a minute to digest that,” she stated.

Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra, obviously neglected to tell her daughter that if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all.

Catelynn Lowell tweeted that Tyler did cheat on her, but most fans are taking it as a sarcastic comment meant as a jab at fans obsessed with their lives.

“Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me he’s busted,” Catelynn tweeted.

Farrah Abraham and her Teen Mom OG co-stars haven’t had the best of relationships. In the upcoming series of the show, the cast, sans Farrah, makes a tropical getaway. The reality star was clearly not invited, but if she had been, it’s like she would have turned down the invite with a diss.

Famously, Farrah Abraham and her co-star, Amber Portwood, almost came down to physical blows on a Teen Mom OG reunion show. Farrah’s father, Michael, stepped in to protect his daughter from the impending assault. Luckily, producers stepped in and squashed the whole thing before it even took off.

Amber Portwood, however, decided to extend an olive branch to her cast mate and invited her to her wedding this October. Farrah Abraham, classy as ever, didn’t turn down the invite with a simple “decline” and popping it back in the mail, but instead took the time to publicly diss her co-star about her special day.

“They lie and they need to stop using me to get attention for their wedding and book. I want nothing to do with their criminal behavior or lying evil groups of people they associate with. I’m happy both the scam artists can be a happily married criminal couple,” Farrah sounded off.

Her on-again off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, called the wedding a “circus,” though Amber maintains that he was never formally invited, but would have simply been Farrah Abraham’s plus one should she have chosen to attend.

Farrah Abraham’s beef with Amber Portwood is perhaps the biggest, but she has made it clear she doesn’t have warm feelings for any of her cast mates. In the past, she has called the show “trashy” and the other moms “the three stooges.”

In a recent interview, Catelynn Lowell was asked how she felt about Farrah and their current relationship. Catelynn evaded the question in a joking manner, pretending that the interviewer was asking her to comment on the late Farrah Fawcett.

In the meantime, between insults, Farrah Abraham has returned to the small screen to again work on the never ending issues between herself and her parents. The Teen Mom OG star is currently appearing with her family on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition. Predictably, the star has already been feuding with other cast members on the show, and in particular, former Girls Next Door star, Kendra Wilkinson, isn’t too pleased with Farrah’s personality. The former Playboy bunny, who is there to work on her issues with her mother, have said that she feels Farrah’s family is “weird” and “not genuine.”

