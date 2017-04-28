WWE ‘Payback 2017’ Rumors: Five Possible Surprise Returns That Will Shock The WWE Universe

WWE Payback 2017 is almost upon us, and because this is the first PPV following WrestleMania, WWE is leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success. The latest rumors suggest that WWE could be planning a few surprise returns to delight the fans.

The match card for Payback 2017 is nearly perfect with Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Bray Wyatt, and other superstars. However, that does not mean WWE is not looking to make the event even more intriguing.

WWE has a history of shocking audiences at PPV events, and WWE Payback 2017 rumors suggest that the company could be planning surprise return of a few superstars, as reported by Ringside News. Here is a list of possible surprise returns that will leave the audiences entertained.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been missing in action since his WrestleMania victory, and no one expects him to appear at the upcoming event. WWE has not even advertised him for Payback 2017, and fans are not anticipating his return.

There has been a lack of title chase on RAW with both Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns trying to destroy each other. It is already rumored that Strowman could get a shot at the title against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

WWE rumors suggest that the match between Strowman and Reigns will be amazing and appearance of Lesnar would make the match epic. Lesnar F5ing the winner and setting up a feud could be an interesting storyline.

Bo Dallas

Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will be part of “House of Horrors” match, and no one knows what will happen in that match. However, WWE had recently revealed that it would be a non-title match, making Wyatt’s victory, a possibility.

Bray Wyatt had stated during a recent interview that he is certain that his real life brother will join the Wyatt Family. Payback 2017 could be the perfect opportunity for Bo Dallas to return to WWE and help Bray Wyatt overcome his WrestleMania loss.

Being a non-title match, Orton has nothing to lose even if Wyatt gets the better of him. On the contrary, With Bo on his side, Wyatt will become a force to reckon with on RAW.

Triple H

Seth Rollins defeated Triple H at WrestleMania 33, and he has not appeared on WWE network ever since. WWE Payback 2017 is the red brand’s PPV, and it seems unlikely that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will stay away from it.

Seth Rollins is set to face Samoa Joe, and that booking has a slight problem with it. Rollins needs a victory to keep the momentum going, and Joe cannot lose since WWE is still building his credibility.

Triple H can solve the problem by helping Samoa Joe and in the process avenging his own loss. This can further help Rollins in gaining more fan support, whereas at the same time Joe can continue his winning streak.

Rusev

The Bulgarian Brute was out following his injury and was transferred to SmackDown Live during the “Superstar Shakeup.” It is speculated that he is still recovering from the injuries, but his recent promo hints at recovery.

Recently, Rusev’s promo was played on SmackDown Live, where he had threatened to quit WWE if he was not given a shot at the Championship.

There is a possibility that he can appear on the kick-off show to give another warning. Rusev has some unfinished business on RAW, so will he intervene in any match?

AJ Lee

AJ Lee returning at WWE Payback 2017 is least likely to occur, but it is still worth considering. She has not been seen in WWE in the last two years. However, in a recent interview, she had stated that she still loves wrestling.

AJ Lee and Bayley have a history, and her interference in the title match can be the best storyline for her comeback. Will she return to WWE?

WWE fans, who do you think will return at the upcoming event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]