R. Kelly And Asia Childress Scandal: Pictures Of Text Messages Leaked, Halle Calhoun, Other Illicit Affairs

Asia Childress’ alleged text conversation with R. Kelly has been leaked online, throwing more light into the alleged extramarital affair that prompted a former Mississippi deputy to file lawsuit charges against the R&B singer.

Heavy.com published pictures of alleged text messages between Asia Childress and Kelly, and their content are consistent with the details Childress’ husband, Kenny Bryant, has put forward in his lawsuit, which was filed on April 21.

R. Kelly is being sued by Bryant for allegedly rekindling a sexual relationship with his wife, Ms. Childress, as reported by the Inquisitr, leading to their divorce. Mr. Bryant knew of the affair prior to their July 2012 wedding, but his wife told him that their relationship was already over.

Bryant says in his lawsuit that the extramarital affair was rekindled after his Asia secretly attended R. Kelly’s concert in October 2012. In the lawsuit, he alleges that R. Kelly gave his wife chlamydia within a six-month period between October 2012 and February 2013.

He also alleges that Asia Childress convinced him to move to Atlanta, telling him that this could further her career. According to the plaintiff, his wife had an ulterior motive for the move: to foster her sexual relationship with Kelly. The move had been “financially ruinous” for Mr. Bryant, as he claims in the lawsuit that moving to Atlanta caused him to quit his job as deputy. He wasn’t able to find “profitable employment” since.

Coincidentally, R. Kelly moved to Atlanta around this time. He told Atlanta Journal Constitution that he moved to the city so he can “plant a few seeds here musically.”

“Each time R. Kelly would have a concert in a nearby state, Childress would disappear to unite with her lover. Time after time, R. Kelly cuckolded Bryant, with blatant disregard for Bryant’s and Childress’ vows,” the lawsuit adds.

Before long, Asia Childress filed for divorce from Bryant. Bryant says that he tried to save the marriage but “could not prevail against R. Kelly’s continued sexual overtures to Childress.”

Kenny Bryant is seeking compensation of an unspecified amount for damages, saying that R. Kelly’s actions caused the brutal split between him and his wife of five years.

Below are photos of alleged text messages between Asia Childress and R. Kelly.

Who is Asia Childress?

Asia Childress is a public school teacher in the Jackson Public School district, according to a LinkedIn account attached to her name. She removed her Facebook account not long after reports of her alleged affair with R. Kelly emerged on the web. She and ex-husband Kenny Bryant had been married for five years before the alleged affair with R. Kelly led to the divorce.

R. Kelly’s controversial affair with Halle Calhoun

R. Kelly have had many controversial issues involving women before the alleged affair with Ms. Childress. In August 2016, news broke that he was dating 19-year-old model Halle Calhoun, which received backlash on account of the young woman’s age, along with the “I’m a Flirt” hitmaker’s sexual controversies involving minors (He married the late Aaliyah in the 90’s, back when the female singer was just 15-years-old).

Kelly and Halle Calhoun reportedly met backstage at one of his shows and have been hanging out since,” a source told The Jasmine Brand.

R. Kelly’s affair with Ms. Calhoun received wide attention on the web as the 19-year-old had shared many of their PDA photos on her social media accounts. Halle appears to have quit social media entirely, as her last tweet had been posted in August 2016. Halle Calhoun’s Instagram account has already been set to private.

R. Kelly’s child pornography scandal and rape allegations

Kelly has been the target of gross accusations involving minors for years. He faced a child pornography trial after a video tape was sent to Chicago Sun-Times in 2002, allegedly showing Kelly engaging in sex with a 13-year-old girl. The case was dismissed after he and the then-23-year-old victim denied they were the people in the video. Another woman, however, alleged that she engaged in a three-way-sex with R. Kelly and the alleged victim.

Another woman filed affidavits alleging that the singer had a sexual relationship with her when she was only 14. The woman was dumped by Kelly nearly two years into their relationship. Not long after the split, the young woman tried to kill herself by slitting her wrists.

Jim DeRogatis, a music journalist who wrote for Chicago Sun-Times, told the Village Voice about the extent of R. Kelly’s sexual controversies involving minors.

“Other girls were involved. She recruited other girls. He picked up other girls and made them all have sex together. A level of specificity that was pretty disgusting.”

