‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry’s Alleged Baby Daddy Speaks Out

Teen Mom 2′s Kailyn Lowry has been silent on who fathered her newest addition, but it seems that with the power of social media, it isn’t easy to keep anything secret. The star has dropped several hints that the baby might be her Chris Lopez’s, repeatedly calling the child “Baby Lo.” In a now deleted tweet, Chris alludes to being excited for his “miracle child.”

While there were rumors that Kailyn Lowry and the mystery baby daddy were going to patch things up and make a go of a real relationship for the sake of the child, it seems things fell apart recently and Kail has been tweeting to fans that she’s “meant to be single.”

She’s been blasting the mystery man for abandoning her and the new baby, though she tells fans that she decided not to reveal his identity in the first place because she was unsure where their relationship was headed.

“Cut out those toxic to you & you’ll see what you’ve been missing out on. If the person you are with is not your #1 fan, recruit one of the regulars in your iMessages,” she tweeted.

The reality TV star also tweeted a meme about cheating, making some believe that infidelity played a part in the pair’s split.

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me ???????????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

But Chris Lopez wasn’t going to take the hits lying down.

“Instead of beefing with you just give you some distance. I have no more fight in me when it comes to friendships and relationships, if you want to go, go,” he wrote.

Kailyn Lowry retweeted a tweet from another account, apparently indicting Lopez for something he had done.

“Soon as you don’t do what a person want they become your enemy,” it read.

On Kailyn Lowry’s personal blog, she opened up about her fears for raising baby #3 alone from the start.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help. I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning! You might read this and say, ‘But you made this decision.’ And I did make this decision. Just like anyone, I needed to vent and can’t help but to be nervous about all the changes but blessings ahead!” she wrote.

Kailyn Lowry shocked audiences when she announced she was pregnant with baby #3, especially since it came on the heels of her divorce from ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Part of the reason the pair split was because Javi wanted to expand their family and Kailyn said she was adamant about not having more kids.

My @cupcakemag spread is coming out this Friday! Finishing my interview questions and we'd like to hear a few from you! What do you want to know? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

Recently, however, she admits that this new child was planned, despite her declaring on Teen Mom 2 that she was totally done having kids.

“Of course, I was filmed for the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” she said.

Until Kailyn Lowry reveals the identity of baby daddy #3, rumors will continue to abound. Not too long ago, Kail added further speculation to the mix by stating that the father of her youngest child was “definitely black.”

While the reality star states that she is single, and meant to be, she and Javi Marroquin have recently been spotted together for the sake of the kids. Although the pair only share one child together, Javi enjoyed a special bond with Kailyn Lowry’s son from a previous relationship, Isaac, 7, and is intending to stay in his life as well as his biological son’s.

Kailyn Lowry has inked a deal to write another tell-all book, and this time let’s hope she includes all the juicy baby daddy drama.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]