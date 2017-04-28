‘Knightfall’: What Part Of The Knights Templar History Will This New Series Cover?

For fans of History Channel’s Vikings, news of their new series, Knightfall, is very exciting, especially considering a character introduced in the Season 4 finale of Vikings, Heahmund, was labeled as an “antecedent of the Knights Templar.” For fans of the mysterious group commonly known as the Knights Templar, Knightfall will hopefully help to bring this period in time alive for them.

The official synopsis for Knightfall is as follows.

“The Knights Templar were the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages, entrusted with protecting the Holy Grail and harboring secrets capable of destroying the Church itself. Knightfall goes deep into the inner sanctum of the clandestine world of this legendary brotherhood of warrior monks. From their battles in the Holy Land, to their clashes with both the King of France and Pope Boniface VIII, to the betrayal that would ultimately lead to their tragic dissolution on Friday the 13th–a date which became synonymous with bad luck–the story of the Knights Templar has never been fully told until now. Knightfall takes you inside the world to find out who these knights were, how they lived, and what they died believing.”

The history of the Knights Templar covers a period of time between when they were founded in 1119, through until roughly 1312. They were also known by several names. Poor Fellow-Soldiers of Christ and of the Temple of Solomon, Order of Solomon’s Temple, or, simply, the Templars, are all names that have been used to describe this Christian military order. They are most recognizable for their white clothing that bore a red cross.

The Knights Templar are most often associated with the time of the Crusades, something that will likely be featured in Knightfall as well. This time frame covers a series of religious wars aimed at reclaiming the Holy Land from Islamic rule. Once the Holy Land was lost, support for the Knights Templar began to fade. This coincided with their downfall. Prior to that, the Knights Templar had a rich and heroic history that was stepped in religious faith. They also had a strong financial hold during that time and many buildings still remain as a legacy to the Templars and their financial support.

But it is the mystery that surrounds the organization that has many people fascinated these days. Since the Knights Templar disbanded, people have still associated themselves with this secret organization as a way to add more mystery to themselves or their own group. In fact, the present-day Freemasons still use some symbols and rituals that can be linked back to the Knights Templar, giving the history of the Templars a much longer span.

So, where will the A & E Network start to tell the story of the Knights Templar in Knightfall?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Knightfall will follow the history of the downfall of the Knights Templar, a period that begins around 1291 and concludes when King Philip IV of France called to have the group dismantled in 1307.

“Knightfall traces the history of the Knights Templar by looking at their downfall. The 10-hour series covers the period from 1291, when the Knights Templar were forced out of Acre, their last stronghold in Jerusalem, to Friday the 13th of October 1307, when King Philip IV of France disbanded the order.”

While some fans will be sad to learn the A & E Network will not be looking at the rise of the Knights Templar in Knightfall, others will be happy to be thrown into the middle of the intrigue surrounding their downfall.

Are you excited about A & E Network’s Knightfall? Are you watching this program to learn more about the Knights Templar? Let us know by commenting below.

You can view the official trailer for Knightfall below.

A & E Network’s Knightfall will air in the U.S. on the History Channel as well as globally via various networks.

[Featured Image by A & E Network]