Jennifer Lopez Says Alex Rodriguez Is Her Biggest Fan, As She Performs New Single Live [Video]

Jennifer Lopez has a hand in nearly every aspect of the entertainment business from creating new music to running her own crime drama, Shades of Blue, but that doesn’t mean her personal life isn’t just as rewarding. While Lopez certainly puts her children first, 9-year-old twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, Jennifer also has embarked on a new romance with Alex Rodriguez. Ms. Lopez now reveals more about the relationship that has intrigued Jennifer’s fans and shares the unexpected ways that Mr. Rodriguez helps to make her feel more fulfilled as a singer and as a woman.

Alex Rodriguez “Loves” Jennifer Lopez’s Music

While attending the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami, Florida, Jennifer spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her new single, “Mirate,” which comes from a Spanish language LP. In speaking of the song, Lopez said that the lyrics are emotionally charged, like much of the music on the upcoming album, adding that even the songs with faster tempos aren’t necessarily about lighter, carefree themes.

Lopez says she’s proud of the entire album and feels that it’s one of her greatest releases to come out in years. Jennifer isn’t alone in feeling that pride. She reveals that her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, is also impressed by the forthcoming album.

“He loves it,” Lopez said. “I’m so excited, you know, every time I finish something, I bring it home and I want him to hear it.”

Jennifer adds that Rodriguez has always been there for her in every endeavor she undertakes.

“He’s so supportive,” the “Mirate” singer said. “He’s such a supportive person and he’s so lovely.”

Ms. Lopez also revealed that Alex would be late to the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony, because he had been working in Connecticut. She said he was en route at the time of the interview.

Since going public with their romance, Lopez and Rodriguez have been dubbed “JRod” by fans, but Ms. Lopez reveals that fans weren’t the first ones to come up with the cute nickname.

“It’s fine,” Jennifer said. “We kind of thought that would happen… because people who knew us were already [saying] it. So, you guys, it’s not like you were original or anything.”

Jennifer Lopez Performs “Mirate” at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

Billboard reveals that Jennifer Lopez stunned audiences with her live performance of “Mirate” at the Latin Music Awards, earning a standing ovation from the crowd. The live version of Lopez’s Spanish language song included a full orchestra accompanying her, adding a powerful tempo to the newly shared song.

Jennifer was awarded a Star Award and, in a video presentation, the singer/songwriter was congratulated by Sofía Vergara, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and J Balvin, among others.

“It makes me very excited to share this special night with artists that I admire,” Ms. Lopez said, upon receiving the award.

Jennifer added that those artists that have inspired her own music are like family to her in some ways, so getting back to her roots with the coming Spanish language album was important for her. She went on to express the feeling that receiving an award in recognition of her work makes her feel blessed and honored.

“I feel blessed to be part of this creative world and to be able to represent our Latin community,” said Jennifer Lopez. “I feel at home. I am humbled to be here in your presence and accept this award.”

Marc Anthony, who is Lopez’s ex-husband and current record producer, was attending the Billboard Latin Music Awards and was among those gleefully offering Jennifer a standing ovation for her “Mirate” performance.

“It’s an emotional song,” Lopez added of the new single.

