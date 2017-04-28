‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Tracy’s Unexpected Visitors, Liv’s Possible Return, What’s Happening In May?

General Hospital spoilers suggest that April’s last episode will focus on Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). The preview for Friday’s episode teases a life trial for Tracy. Meanwhile, more spoilers for the May sweeps have emerged. The Cassadine Island adventure is just one thing to look forward to.

Life Trial

Tracy will try to reexamine her life. General Hospital spoilers for Friday suggest Elliot, who is scheduled to leave the show by May, will look back through her life in GH. In the special episode, Tracy will face a trial with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) acting as judge. Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) will act as the bailiff.

The General Hospital episode dedicated to Tracy will feature some flashbacks. It has also been confirmed that Anthony Geary will make a cameo appearance in May. Eliot’s last day in the soap is going to be on May 4. As reported by Soap Hub, General Hospital Head Writer Jean Passanante had several things to say about Geary’s appearance in GH in Soap Opera Digest’s May 8 issue.

“We always thought that he would figure into Tracy’s future.” We were thrilled! We didn’t know if it would be a possibility at all.”

Can Dillon help Tracy deal with the daddy issues Edward's painting has brought back to the surface? Find out RIGHT NOW on ABC! #GH pic.twitter.com/2HLxqbEwJ7 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 27, 2017

Based on these spoilers, it is possible that Luke and Tracy will have a happy ending. It seems that General Hospital prepared an awesome sendoff for Tracy.

Olivia Jerome’s Comeback

Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) caused a lot of trouble in General Hospital. The crazy lady kidnapped almost every possible person in PC. Her reappearance also led to intriguing issues. Based on Liv’s last words, it seems that this will not be the last time she will be in General Hospital.

Liv is supposed to be in Darkham, a psychiatric prison. Before she was taken away, she has a cryptic message for Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen). Rumors from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest Liv might be back in town with a big revelation. The next time Liv appears in General Hospital, she might reveal the identity of Griffin’s real mother. According to the report, Griffin’s mother is none other than Olivia Jerome.

General Hospital fans hoped Griffin is Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Duke Lavery’s (Ian Buchanan) son. The newest spoilers claim that Anna lost Luke’s baby. Liv, who once claimed she was pregnant, is truly Griffin’s mother. Based on Liv’s activities before she got caught, it would be easy for her to run DNA tests to confirm who Griffin’s mother is.

Given the circumstances, it would just be a matter of time before Liv is back to cause trouble in Port Charles. Fortunately, her return might not happen anytime soon. Spoilers for General Hospital’s episodes for the May sweeps don’t mention Liv.

May Spoilers

A mysterious new drawing on Jake's timeline has everyone worried. Get closer to the truth; tune into #GH now on ABC! pic.twitter.com/wRqTQiMBFa — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 27, 2017

May is going to be one hot month in General Hospital. Jason Morgan’s (Bill Miller) fragmented memories will come back to him. The first week of May is going to set the stage for the Cassadine Island adventure. Valentin and Anna are also going to grow closer to each other by May. This development in their relationship may turn out to be dangerous though.

There are speculations that Anna is not really Anna. It seems that Anna’s twin sister Alex is the one who is trying to get closer to Valentin. Nelle might also be in big trouble. Nina Cassadine placed Nelle in a difficult position. Valentin’s wife wants to know everything that happens to her husband.

As for Sonny and Carly, their divorce is going to be one messy affair. Sonny has so much to worry about. After all, everything he owns is in Carly’s name. Fortunately, he will meet a hot new lawyer who will help him get through this ordeal. Prior spoilers suggested Sonny’s love interest would be the Columbian beauty, Kary Musa. Newer rumors suggest, however, that Musa will play District Attorney Garcia. Based on the latest General Hospital spoilers, the woman Sonny kisses at The Haunted Star is going to be Daya Vaidya.

WATCH: Sam helps Jason wrap his head around Helena's hold on Jake and its connection to Cassadine Island. pic.twitter.com/Z8dN76vNJP — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 27, 2017

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]