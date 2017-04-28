‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 49, Back In Red Swimsuit After Becoming Catholic

Donna D’Errico looks exactly like she did on the set of Baywatch. The actress showed off her incredible body after having two kids on an episode of Inside Edition that aired on Thursday, April 27. She doesn’t look like she’s 49. Just a year after Donna vowed she would never wear a swimsuit again, she’s seen rocking a red bathing suit on the beach.

“I am never going to be in a bathing suit on TV again,” D’Errico said. “I’ll tell you right now that’s done!”

Donna said she has since found God. Due to her faith, she vowed to never wear a swimsuit ever again. Donna has become a devout Catholic and has kept her party girl ways in the past. She was known for her ample curves, bad boy boyfriends, and modeling career.

“I was raised Catholic then I fell away from the church and I led a pretty sinful life,” she admitted.

“And then I went through my divorce and it was trying times and I turned to church.”

Though she’s still Catholic, she has since changed her mind. D’Errico was seen posing in a red one-piece swimsuit that showed off her cleavage and featured cut-outs on the sides. D’Errico admits that “it feels awesome” to be back in her bathing suit, saying “it feels like a trip back in time” as she walked the beach.

There’s no word on what the photo shoot was about. As ComicBook previously mentioned, it could possibly be Baywatch related. Donna’s former co-star Pamela Anderson has a cameo in the new Baywatch reboot movie, so it’s also possible that the new photo shoot was for this movie. It’s also been rumored Donna will also have a cameo in the film. It could also just be a magazine photo shoot.

There’s no doubt that the beauty looks incredible for her age. She was one of the biggest pinups of the early ’90s. D’Errico also looked incredible at the Baywatch Slow Motion Marathon in Los Angeles in Los Angeles, reports The Daily Mail. There were other Baywatch vets there such as Kelly Packard, 42, Nancy Valen, 51, and Erika Eleniak, 47, all of which looked incredible for their age. Australian actor Jaason Simmons made an appearance where he kissed D’Errico on the cheek.

Kelly Rohrbach and Zac Efron from the new Baywatch film also made appearances. Donna showed off her shape in a curve-hugging brown dress which she paired with a cropped white cardigan. She paired her look with nude pointy-toed pumps, a skinny brown belt, and a French manicure. It’s been nearly 20 years since she appeared on the series as the character Donna Marco.

Since then, she married and divorced rocker Nikki Six. D’Errico also appeared in the films Austin Powers: Goldmember (2002), Inconceivable (2008), Only God Can (2015). She also appeared inside the pages of Playboy magazine. The men’s publication made her Playmate of the Month for the September 1995 issue.

For a short time, Donna owned Zen Spa, a day spa in Calabasas, California. She then divorced Nikki Six in 2007, after nine years of marriage. They separated shortly after the birth of their daughter, Frankie Jean, in 2000. The couple reconciled but later divorced in 2007.

“I always get cast with things like the hot mom or the other woman or you know that kind of role, and this role was really different,” she said. “I am a very religious person and when I read this film and I saw it was faith based, I just really wanted to do it.”

The new Baywatch film hits theaters on May 26.