Seattle Seahawks Trades Shake Up 2017 NFL Draft Grades: Updated List Of 2017 Seattle Seahawks Draft Picks

Seattle Seahawks trades became the talk of the night at the 2017 NFL Draft. Two Seahawks trades moved the team back in the original draft order but netted the franchise three additional picks later in the weekend. Seahawks General manager John Schneider first dealt the No. 26 overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons. Then Schneider dealt the No. 31 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers. In the end, the Seahawks didn’t select any players on Day 1 of the draft, frustrating quite a few fans who had been tuned in to see it all play out.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there were six Seattle Seahawks draft picks in the 2017 NFL Draft when the day began on Thursday (April 27). At the end of the first day, that number of Seahawks draft picks had increased to nine total, with Day 2 serving as a chance for the team to really make a splash by adding talent to the roster. While it may be less exciting for fans who were tuned in to cheer on a new member of the Seahawks, delaying that joy just one day means that there are going to be more opportunities for cheering.

A report by CBS Sports lays out what the Atlanta Falcons traded to the Seattle Seahawks to get that first-round selection. The Falcons traded their first-round pick as well as the 95th pick (third round) and 249th pick (seventh round) to close the deal. Later, the Seahawks traded that first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the second pick of the second round and the second pick of the fourth round. The updated Seattle Seahawks draft pick list is depicted below.

The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers were quite pleased with the players that they selected following trades with the Seahawks, making everyone involved in these deals a winner at the 2017 NFL Draft. Following those Seattle Seahawks trades, the team will have the second pick on Day 2 (Friday, April 28). There are a high number of Seahawks fans already joking on social media that John Schneider will also trade that pick once the Seahawks are on the clock. If they do keep the selection, there are several good offensive linemen still on the draft board.

Full Seattle Seahawks Draft Pick List (2017 NFL Draft)

Round 2 – Pick No. 2 (34th overall)

Round 2 – Pick No. 26 (58th overall)

Round 3 – Pick No. 26 (90th overall)

Round 3 – Pick No. 31 (95th overall)

Round 3 – Pick No. 38 (102nd overall)

Round 3 – Pick No. 42 (106th overall)

Round 4 – Pick No. 2 (111th overall)

Round 7 – Pick No. 8 (226th overall)

Round 7 – Pick No. 31 (249th overall)

Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft begins at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. NFL Network is taking over the television coverage for both the second and third days of the draft. Rounds two and three of the draft will take place on Friday evening (April 28), with the final four rounds saved for Saturday morning (April 29). At the end of that time, the NFL experts will be giving out the Seattle Seahawks’ draft grades, presumably with more educated responses than when Bleacher Report said Russell Wilson was a terrible selection in 2012. It would be hard to miss that badly on draft grades again.

There are still a lot of players linked to the Seahawks in prior 2017 NFL mock drafts who are still going to be available when round two begins on Friday. They include Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell, Washington cornerback Kevin King, Western Kentucky guard Forrest Lamp, and Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson. That’s four good players who the Seahawks could target once the Green Bay Packers have made their selection. Will it be another day packed with Seattle Seahawks trades or will the team finally add some new blood to the 53-man roster?

[Featured Image by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images]