Dallas Robson Pictures: DeShaun Watson’s Girlfriend Steps Into The Spotlight At NFL Draft

Dallas Robson is stepping into the spotlight, with pictures of quarterback DeShaun Watson’s girlfriend going viral as he takes the stage in the NFL Draft.

The former Clemson standout was expected to be the first quarterback off the board at the draft, one of a handful of signal callers expected to have a chance at starting in a draft light at the position. But he isn’t the only one getting attention, with Robson getting plenty of spotlight herself.

According to the the website FabWags — which keeps track of the girlfriends and wives of famous athletes — DeShaun Watson and Dallas Robson go back a very long time, though the couple has been away from the spotlight a lot lately.

“First thing you need to know is that Dallas Presley Robson is from Gainesville, Georgia; she attended Gainesville Middle School and Gainesville High; therefore, she and Deshaun met there and started dating there as well. “Furthermore, 5’7″ Dallas a basketball and soccer player graduated from Gainesville High School from where she graduated from in 2016; Dallas was the captain of the varsity team.”

DeShaun Watson has come a long way from Gainesville High School, and was projected by most draft pundits to be the top quarterback of the 2017 class. Watson was also quite high on his own abilities, saying in an interview on Good Morning Football that he believed he should be the first quarterback taken in the draft.

Watson also issued a warning for teams looking to draft the less experienced Mitch Trubisky over him.

“You’re gonna have to live with the consequences that come with it. That’s how I see it,” Watson said about the possibility that Trubisky would go first (via NFL.com). “I try to stay in my lane. I try not to take the path. I respect Mitch and what he’s done and all the hype he’s getting, but at the same time, my result speaks for itself. I feel like I’ve accomplished everything that I could. I guess if that’s who they’re gonna roll with, so be it.”

While DeShaun Watson is about to become the most important quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft, his girlfriend Dallas Robson has quite a following herself. She has a growing social media following, with close to 14,000 followers on Instagram where she shared some modeling shots and gives a glimpse into her personal life.

Already wanting spring break to be here A post shared by Dallas Robson (@dallasrobson) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Never worried. A post shared by Dallas Robson (@dallasrobson) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

This is not the first time that Dallas Robson has been thrust into the spotlight, and not the first time that DeShaun Watson’s girlfriend has seen her pictures spread across the internet. She also saw a boost in popularity during Clemson’s trips to the National Championship Games in each of the last two seasons, including a win in this year’s game over Alabama in a thriller.

It’s not all that uncommon for the girlfriends of famous players to grab some of the spotlight themselves. There seems to be a big interest in knowing who the top players are dating, with none more famous than model Katherine Webb, the girlfriend of former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron.

Webb was featured prominently during the 2013 National Title Game, getting some on-camera praise and later gaining a huge social media following because of it. She made the most of the attention, even going on an interview tour after the game and staying in the spotlight for months to follow.

While she may not end up as famous as Katherine Webb, DeShaun Watson’s girlfriend Dallas Robson is certainly getting her own piece of the spotlight. Ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft, her pictures were once again going viral on social media.

