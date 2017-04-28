‘Stranger Things’: Bill Nye Uses Science To Explain The Multiverse Theory Involving The Upside-Down

Stranger Things was a massive hit for Netflix last year, thanks in part ot its ’80’s nostalgia and a group of characters that seem to gel cohesively — onset, as well as off-screen. While many people were watching and rewatching Stranger Things to catch every elusive ’80’s movie and pop culture reference, Bill Nye was looking at the science used in the series.

In particular, Bill Nye was interested in the theory discussed by Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) with their school science teacher, Mr. Clarke (Randall P. Havens). This is the multiverse, or parallel universe theory, used in Stranger Things to explain the Upside-Down.

Mr. Clarke explains it to the boys in Stranger Things as such.

“Well, basically, there are parallel universes. Just like our world, but just… infinite variations of them.”

Mr. Clarke used an acrobat and a flea analogy to further explain multiverses. At one point in Stranger Things, the boys even use an upside-down version of their beloved Dungeons and Dragons board game to represent how the Upside-Down works in conjunction with parallel universes.

Business Insider also got an actual theoretical physicist to explain the multiverse theory further. Paul Steinhardt likened the parallel universes as similar to sandwiches, with each piece of bread being an alternate universe. If people were the size of the fleas mentioned in Mr. Clarke’s analogy, they would be able to travel along each piece of bread, but would not be unable to travel through it to reach the piece of bread below. However, if a black hole (made by a finger) were created, these tiny people might be able to get to the next layer for bread. Steinhardt warned though, that creating a hole like that would likely kill the people that were where the hole was formed. Using a toothpick to create a smaller hole he likened to a “worm hole” might be a better option when traveling from one side of the sandwich to the other.

Now, Bill Nye has also decided to wade into the multiverse theory discussion in his latest promotional video for his Netflix program, Bill Nye Saves the World, which is currently streaming on Netflix. In the video below, Bill Nye explains the multiverse theory used in Stranger Things to explain the existence of the Upside-Down, a place just like the ’80’s universe in Stranger Things, just more dark and scary.

Bill Nye explains the multiverse theory as such.

“According to the multiverse theory, the continuous expansion of the universe has produced various pockets of energy that expanded exponentially to create other universes similar, and yet, completely different from our own. Therefore, some scientists believe that this theory of the ancient universe’s rapid expansion suggests the possibility of multiverses.”

While Nye discusses the fact cosmetologists and astrophysicists are still in debating whether multiverses actually exist, Bill has more pressing issues, like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her Eggos obsession.

Are you interested in the science behind Stranger Things, or are you just in it for the Eggos? Let us know by commenting below.

Season 1 of Stranger Things is currently available on Netflix. The synopsis for the show is below. Stranger Things will return to Netflix with Season 2 on October 31, 2017.

“A love letter to the supernatural classics of the ’80s, Stranger Things is the story of a young boy who vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.”

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine.

[Featured Image by Netflix]