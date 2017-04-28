Did Caitlyn Jenner trounce Kelly Ripa on Live?

Jenner, the transgender icon formerly known as Bruce, appeared on Live with Kelly on Tuesday to talk about her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life. Caitlyn’s long-in-the-works biography was released on April 25, the same day as her reportedly disastrous appearance on Live. Jenner’s Live jaunt certainly got people talking.

The ill-fated interview has the internet in an uproar, as multiple sources are pointing out Caitlyn’s apparent disrespect for Live host Ripa and her guest co-host, John Leguizamo, by ostensibly interrupting the two presenters during the televised chat. Reportedly, Ripa and Leguizamo were barely able to get a word in edgewise as Jenner “steamrolled” the Live pair while ranting about various topics other than her new book.

The entire promotional segment between Kelly Ripa, Caitlyn Jenner, and John Leguizamo has been described online as “one long cringe.” Will Caitlyn ever be invited back to Ripa’s Live broadcast?

She Knows described Caitlyn Jenner’s interruption-filled Kelly Ripa interview — a 15-minute face-to-face seemingly intended to discuss Caitlyn’s new book — as being “about 14 minutes too long.”

It seems that Jenner’s booking on the show was doomed from the get-go. Upon being introduced by Kelly Ripa to the studio audience, Caitlyn evidently walked out onto the Live with Kelly stage and began her interview by declaring that she wanted to “win the best-entrance contest at the end of the year.”

From there, things apparently didn’t get any better, as Jenner made both hosts seemingly squirm in their seats by provoking the pair with what appeared to be belligerent questions about their own sexuality.

As mentioned above, Jenner was on the program to tour her new book. While Caitlyn’s revealing tome, The Secrets of My Life, was glossed over by the Live with Kelly trio, the appearance mostly consisted of a reportedly rambling, one-sided conversation from Caitlyn. The reality star and Olympic gold medalist continued to repeatedly interrupt Ripa and Leguizamo, it is said, despite their best efforts at reigning in the conversation.

The Mercury News added to the reports by wondering if Caitlyn Jenner can “go away now” after her “annoying interviews on her new book.” Supposedly, it wasn’t just Jenner’s interview with Kelly Ripa that has web commentators in a tiff. The publication cites Caitlyn’s other recent book-promoting interviews with Andy Cohen and CNN as reputedly just as ingratiating as her Tuesday jaw session with Ripa on Live with Kelly.

As for the aforementioned discussion of Kelly’s sexuality, it is said that Jenner pressed the TV personality on her sense of gender identity, apparently attempting to “turn the tables” on Ripa in questioning when the Live host first identified as female. “Just think about that,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly said to Ripa, all while pointing a finger at the Live with Kelly star. When did you know you were a girl?”

@caitlynjenner with Kelly and @johnleguizamo! #Secretsofmylife #caitlynjenner #LiveKelly A post shared by LIVE with Kelly (@livekelly) on Apr 25, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

Were you watching the interview with Kelly Ripa and Caitlyn Jenner on Tuesday?

Have you gone out and read the new book, The Secrets of My Life?

If you haven’t seen it, watch Kelly Ripa’s full interview with Caitlyn Jenner below.

What do you think about all the fuss over Caitlyn Jenner’s appearance on Live with Kelly?

Do you agree with the various celebrity news reports that Caitlyn “steamrolled” Ripa during the televised interview, or do you think Jenner was right in interrupting Kelly during their morning chat? If you were guest co-host John Leguizamo, would you have spoken up about Caitlyn’s constant interruptions in that situation?

Let us know your take on and Kelly Ripa and Caitlyn Jenner in the comments section below.

