Katy Perry Criticized For Working With Alleged Anti-Gay Hip-Hop Group Migos On New Single

Fans of pop star Katy Perry are threatening to kiss-off the “I Kissed A Girl” starlet for good over her upcoming single with hip-hop group Migos, according to TMZ.

Perry is purportedly dropping a brand, spanking-new tune on Friday, “Bon Appetit,” the second from her still as-of-yet unnamed fourth studio effort, to iTunes and other streaming media services; but chose to post the cover art — and her identities of Migos as the songs’ collaborators — to her social media accounts this past Wednesday, which led to an apparent double-dose of disappointment for her fans.

For starters, leading up to the push of the Perry premiere, it was assumed by most that fellow songstress Ariana Grande would be the one sharing vocals with Katy on “Bon Appetit,” states Queerty.

However, it’s now reportedly been made worse by the announcement of Migos being attached to the project, due to the anti-gay allusions members of the “Bad & Boujee” trio made to Rolling Stone in a February 2016 interview regarding iLoveMakonnen; another rapper who came out as gay earlier this year, and was widely lauded for doing so.

“They supported him,” Migos’ member Quavo supposedly inquired about the public response to iLoveMakonnen’s homosexuality.

“That’s because the world is fucked up,” Quavo’s group mate, Offset, reportedly retorted.

“This world is not right,” Takeoff, the third member of Migos, was noted as adding.

Later in the interview, Quavo attempted to backtrack on his comments, but ultimately dug himself in a deeper and more controversial, hole.

“We ain’t saying nothing wrong with the gays, [but ILoveMakonnen] first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that. That’s wack, bro.”

Migos released a semi-formal apology on Twitter around the time the RS piece went public, but as Perry’s fans proved with their thoughts on Katy’s move to work with them and not Grande, another performer with a huge gay following, the act came across as being both reprehensible and unforgivable to some.

katy perry went from Skip Marley to collaborating with homophobic/sexist Migos… the thirst for a hit song is REAL. sad… — ????????????☮???????? (@huGOGiiirl) April 26, 2017

This is Katy's "woke" era but she is working with homophobic Migos? She is truly trash and desperate pic.twitter.com/A00M9qhpcy — #Persist ❄️ (@MadamClinton) April 26, 2017

Katy Perry claims to be an activist but she's collabing with migos who are openly homophobic pic.twitter.com/ELg0eNMcjd — ???? (@abelenas) April 26, 2017

In an ironic mention that furthers the fan fervor surrounding the Katy/Migos collaboration, Perry was just handed a major honor; the National Equality Award, from the Human Rights Campaign earlier this month, as a separate Rolling Stone article addresses, where she promised to do all she could maintain the respect and dignity that she and many feel the LGBTQ community deserves.

“It’s time to lead with empathy and grace and compassion now more than ever to find the unity we need now,” an emotional Perry remarked to the gala audience.

“I’ll never cease to be a champion, an ally, a spotlight, and a loving voice for all LGBTQ-identifying people.”

Despite her well-intended declaration; however, this is not the first moment in Katy career’s that has been deemed problematic.

In actuality, Perry’s premiere as a pop artist following her rise in the world of Christian music, with the songs “Ur So Gay” and “I Kissed A Girl” in 2009, were constantly lambasted by pro-gay publications and LGBTQ people alike for their seemingly homophobic themes, but none more so than the former of the two, which Katy once dedicated to an ex-lover during a live performance at her old high school, as Gawker reported back in 2010.

“Somehow after actually releasing a song with the words, “I hope you hang yourself with your H&M scarf, while jacking off listening to Mozart,'” as Nylon expanded on Perry’s past in 2015, “she went on to have her songs covered on [the pro-LGBTQ series] Glee, spoke publicly against [California’s] Prop 8 [ballot], and was honored by the Trevor Project,” a suicide prevention hotline geared mostly toward queer youth.

“She gets away with an entitled, IDGAF-what-you-think brand of homophobia,” the Nylon piece continued, “while also appointing herself a spokesperson for LGBTQ rights.”

“It’s like there’s this pressure to laugh at her gay jokes because she insists she means well: If you take her homophobia too seriously, [then] it’s on you for being uptight.”

Katy Perry has yet to answer comments on the contentious Migos’ mentions or her decision to work with them.

