Cleveland Browns To Make Myles Garrett Number One, How Does It Affect The NFL Draft?

Expect for Myles Garrett’s name to be the first to be called tonight at the NFL draft. There are NFL rumors circulating that the Cleveland Browns are setting up to select the Texas A&M defensive line with the first overall pick. How will it affect the rest of the NFL draft’s top 10 selections? Also, what does it mean for the Browns’ No. 12 pick.

Who the Cleveland Browns were going to select with the first overall pick was a mystery up until the last hour. The Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot was the first to break the news regarding the Browns’ decision to take Myles Garrett with the first of two first round selections.

The Browns taking Garrett should not have been a given. Garrett is the best prospect in the NFL draft according to most draft experts. He is viewed as a cannot miss player, who is ready to contribute immediately. The distance between Garrett and the draft’s second-best player is significant enough. With that said, it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Cleveland Browns were debating using the top overall pick on North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky instead.

The report could have been a case of posturing by the Browns or factual information that was being leaked out. Either way, the timing and depth of the report was curious.

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns need a franchise quarterback. And having Mitchell Trubisky in the fold would be a huge step in that direction. Some view Trubisky as the top quarterback in this year’s NFL draft class, while others at least have him in the top three on the hierarchy chart.

It's official: The Browns have told Myles Garrett he'll be the No. 1 pickhttps://t.co/ZVxwDUAj0m pic.twitter.com/hAMWV1Jz4L — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 27, 2017

Now that it is nearly official with the Browns taking Myles Garrett, look for them to trade up using the No. 12 pick (courtesy of ESPN) and their second round choices as bait. If the Browns are able to sneak back into the top 10 of the draft, they will be targeting Trubisky unless a rival team beats them to the punch.

At No. 2 are the San Francisco 49ers. No one knows what they are going to do. With Garrett off the board to the Cleveland Browns, teams who are interested in Mitchell Trubisky or Deshaun Watson may look to acquire the 49ers’ pick. If the 49ers keep the pick, Solomon Thomas may be their guy.

As for the Chicago Bears, who have the third overall pick, they could be in play with the Browns and their desire to trade up. The Bears have several needs and could fill most of them by adding more draft picks. The potential of getting two additional second-rounders, along with the No. 12 pick should be enticing to the Bears.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will virtually unaffected by what has happened with the Browns and the other teams in front of them. Their most glaring need is at running back and defensive depth. This is the possible landing spot for LSU’s Leonard Fournette. That is unless there are any truths to the NFL rumors about the Jaguars thinking about taking a quarterback (courtesy of Jaguars Wire) at No. 4.

With only 13 college starts, will Mitchell Trubisky be a franchise savior or a bust? https://t.co/ZdEGffH85A pic.twitter.com/h8CW2Mt7Ko — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2017

The Tennessee Titans and New York Jets are other teams currently in the top 10 which need to be watched. Tennessee is one of the teams which could trade down for more picks, while the Jets can go up or back in the draft.

Every other team which are currently in the top-10 do not appear to be swapping draft positions, but needs of each team is different.

Another running back is expected to join Leonard Fournette in the draft’s top 10 in Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey. Other names expected to be taken are Jonathan Allen, Malik Hooker, Marshon Lattimore and Jamal Adams. Adams and Hooker are primed to be the first two safeties to be ever be selected in the top-10 in the same draft class. Teams interested in quarterbacks could change things dramatically.

The Browns are fixated on Trubisky, as are other teams. Deshaun Watson could go as high as No. 3 to the Chicago Bears. If Trubisky goes early, teams targeting a passer will go after Watson and Pat Mahomes next. At least one of those teams could trade up. Again, that might include the Cleveland Browns.

Look for the Browns to get their trade done and a secret team jumping in on the top-10 NFL draft party.

[Featured Image by Joe Robbins/Getty Images]