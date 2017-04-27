Photo Of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau In A Firefighter’s Jacket Sets Twitter On Fire

Once again, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reminded us all that no matter what side of the political fence you are sitting on, there is one thing you can’t deny: he is one very good looking leader!

While in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada today, April 27, 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped by the Fire Hall No. 4 for a tour of the facilities. Trudeau took time to meet with the firefighters, shake hands, and tell them what a good job they were doing.

Of course, while touring the fire hall, he donned one of the firefighters’ jackets and posed for some pictures. As In Style said about the images of Justin Trudeau in a firefighter’s jacket, “it was too hot to handle!”

Twitter is ablaze with images of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the firefighter’s jacket and posing for photos with the firefighters of Saskatchewan. Women (and some men, too) are waving the flames and re-posting the pictures with comments about his handsome looks.

One person on Twitter even claims that the pictures of Justin Trudeau have inspired a new religion!

Some have suggested that setting their house on fire now seems like a good idea.

suddenly, I'm setting my house on fire ⚡️ “Justin Trudeau in a firefighter jacket ????”https://t.co/p6H6jqPE3L — Isabella ???? (@Isabellaxpoli) April 27, 2017

This is also giving people plenty of opportunities to use the fire emoji.

This isn’t the first time that people on social media have noticed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s good looks.

BuzzFeed, one of the most popular online magazines to spread viral content, has dedicated entire posts to how easy Prime Minister Trudeau is on the eyes. He was called a “Disney Prince” and compared to Clark Kent and a certified babe with perfect hair.

His sexy good looks have been talked about in national magazines, too. Glamour, Elle, and USA Today are just a few of the magazines to draw attention to how perfect his looks are. Everyone loves him. Even the Duchess of Cambridge couldn’t resist his perfect smile.

Justin even made it to Vogue’s “Top 10 Unconventional Alternatives Sexiest Men Alive” list. Vogue stated that it was more than just his hotness that got him on the list. They called him, “Sexy, feminist, and capable of balancing a baby on one hand” to indicate that there is more than just good looks that make a man attractive. Vogue certain likes what Justin Trudeau has to offer!

One of the most popular types of pictures that social networks see of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (at least when it comes to his looks) are his boxing pictures. Young Trudeau trained as a boxer and competed in several charity boxing matches over the years. This gave photographers many opportunities to capture him on film while in the ring and while shirtless.

Nice tattoo! ???? A post shared by ????❤️Justin Trudeau❤️???? (@sexytrudeau) on Nov 6, 2015 at 4:31pm PST

There’s more than just looks that make Justin Trudeau hot though. There’s the fact that he is a feminist and stands up for women’s rights. There’s the fact that he’s smart and well spoken. There’s the fact that he loves his wife and children so much. There’s the fact that he’s pro LGBTQ and has gone to several Pride Parades over the year. Oh, and you can’t forget about that sexy bromance between Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama!

Whether you agree with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his political positions or not, there are very few women who cannot agree on the fact that Justin is simply very easy to look at. And that picture of Trudeau in the firefighter’s jacket? Well, that just brings together two things that women love – hot men and firefighters.

Do you think that if all women got together and signed a petition to get him to pose for a Canadian firefighter’s calendar they could make it happen? Now that would be one calendar that could make a lot of money!

What do you think? Are you swooning over the images of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a firefighter’s jacket?

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]