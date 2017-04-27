Fall Out Boy Releases ‘Young And Menace,’ Fans React On Twitter

Fall Out Boy started making music together in 2001. Since then, they’ve released six studio albums. Today, they announced their seventh, MANIA. The album release is set for September 15. You can listen to the first single, “Young and Menace,” which is accompanied by a music video.

The song makes mention of Nikki Sixx and has a quick nod to “Oops!… I Did It Again” by Britney Spears in there, too. The band posted the album artwork for MANIA in addition to the music video for “Young and Menace.”

Preorder M A N I A in our webstore by Sunday night to get a presale code to buy tickets/VIP before anyone else https://t.co/4qlYTecZco pic.twitter.com/HJalArMgdx — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) April 27, 2017

If you were expecting the new music to sound a bit more like the older music from Fall Out Boy, it doesn’t. The beginning of “Young and Menace” shows off Patrick Stumps vocals and as it builds, you get some weirder vocals tossed in. You know when you speed up a song and it has that chipmunk sound to it? You’ll hear some of that in the song.

Fall Out Boy Fans React on Twitter

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the song. If you’re interested, you can go take a look for yourself just in case a few tweets aren’t enough for you.

One fan was so excited about the song that she made some Patrick Stump fan art.

Y O U N G & M E N A C E _______________________________@falloutboy @patrickstump pic.twitter.com/cev0VNViwY — maddie (@shehadaworld) April 27, 2017

Jack Fowler from Sleeping With Sirens showed the band some love for not being afraid to change their sound.

New @falloutboy is so tight???????? these dudes are not afraid of change and I love it. — Jack Fowler (@JackSWS) April 27, 2017

And another fan believes that Fall Out Boy saved 2017 with the new single.

can you believe fall out boy saved 2017 with one song? #YOUNGANDMENACE — caitlin ???? (@gloomywentz) April 27, 2017

Fall Out Boy Also Announces 2017 Fall Tour Dates

The announcement didn’t just end with a song and a release date for MANIA. The band also announced tour dates that will follow the album release. Check them out below and see if they are making their way to a city near you.

October 20 – Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

October 21 – St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center

October 22 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

October 24 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

October 25 – Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

October 27 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

October 28 – Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

October 29 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

November 2 – Fairfax, VA at EagleBank Arena

November 3 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

November 4 – Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena

November 5 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

November 7 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center

November 8 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

November 10 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

November 12 – Seattle, WA at KeyArena

November 14 – Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

November 15 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

November 17 – Inglewood, CA at The Forum

November 18 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena

Interview with Zane Lowe on Beats1

Earlier today, Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump sat down for a brief interview with Zane Lowe. It runs just under seven minutes, so it won’t take up too much of your time. They give a look into the process and talk about the color palette of their albums. They premiered the song with him before dropping the music video.

Not only did the band announce a new album, tour dates, and drop a song today, but it’s also Patrick Stump’s birthday. MANIA pre-orders are available on the band’s website. The pre-order bundles include a wide variety of items. Some bundles include socks, enamel lapel pins, and the big bundle includes a backpack. The album is available on CD or vinyl, as well as digitally.

The lead time for the album is considerable, so Fall Out Boy fans have a while to wait for this album. Based on their reactions on Twitter, many are up for the challenge. Again, MANIA will be available on September 15. In the meantime, give a listen to “Young and Menace” and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments.

[Featured Image by Harry How/Getty Images]