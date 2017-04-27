Michelle Obama Running For President In 2020? She Addresses Question During Orlando Conference

Former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke to a large crowd in Orlando, Florida for a Q&A session on Thursday and didn’t ignore the subject of running for president in 2020. Barack Obama left office, Democrats are ever so hopeful that his wife will entertain the idea of a presidential campaign for the next election. Despite reports confirming she’s not interested in running for the nation’s highest office, optimism persists that she’ll have a change of heart.

Orlando Sentinel reports that Michelle Obama appeared at the Orange County Convention Center for the American Institute of Architects annual conference. She opened up about how she’s adjusting to life after the White House, her future plans, and goals for causes she cares most about.

What did Michelle have to say about the idea of running for president in 2020? She shares politics is a tough business and that family is heavily impacted by the ordeal.

“It’s all well and good until you start running, and then the knives come out. Politics is tough, and it’s hard on a family… I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it’s not just you, it’s your whole family” “Plus, there’s just so much more we can do outside of the office, because we won’t have the burden of political baggage.”

Mrs. Obama added that it hasn’t been long since she and her husband left the White House, but everything is going well with their lives as private citizens.

“So far, so good. It hasn’t been that long, really. It’s been less than 100 days. I think everybody’s counting 100 days. We’re counting, too.”

Michelle admits that it’s nice being able to open their windows, not have a motorcade everywhere they go, and be able to answer their own front door. On a humorous note, their two dogs — Sunny and Bo — had never heard a doorbell before they moved into their new Washington, D.C. home. The couple will remain in the area until daughter, Sasha, finishes school at Sidwell Friends.

Michelle Obama speaking at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2017 pic.twitter.com/DSy9gKkhuv — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) April 27, 2017

Barack and Michelle Obama have been going on extended vacations to tropical locations and are busy working on their multi-million dollar book deals.

As first lady, Michelle launched Let Girls Learn, an initiative that promotes girls around the world getting an education. She still wants to support that cause and spoke of combating violence against women and access to healthcare for them. Obama said the plights and struggles for women and girls “is real.”

Michelle Obama is standing firm on her refusal to run for the White House in the 2020 election. Her supporters might be disappointed to hear this, but it won’t shatter their hopes that she reverse that decision down the road. There’s still plenty of time, after all. Will politics she views as adverse prompt her to step in and try to make a difference? The former first lady knows there’s no shortage of ways to make a difference in communities without having to be President of the United States.

.@MichelleObama will host #CollegeSigningDay to celebrate graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education. https://t.co/bNewdqyHOP — WaitingForSuperman (@WaitingSuperman) April 27, 2017

Michelle concluded that public service will always be something she and Barack will be a part of.

“Barack and I have been in public service our whole lives. Public service will always be in our blood.”

While campaigning for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, Michelle won more people over with her eloquent speeches and ability to rail against Donald Trump without mentioning his name. She left the White House with a high approval rating.

Do you hope Michelle Obama changes her mind and runs for president in 2020?

[Featured Image by Molly Riley/AP Images]