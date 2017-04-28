Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date Confirmed To Be Arriving Later This Year

The Galaxy Note 8’s release date has been more or less confirmed for this year. In Samsung’s most recent earnings report, the South Korean company revealed that a second flagship is planned for release later this year, which will be none other than the phablet.

Samsung Confirms Flagship’s Release In Second Half Of 2017

The company has rarely mentioned the Note 8, and it is just now that we are given a launch window for the next phablet. Samsung said in a statement (via BGR):

“As for the year ahead, Samsung anticipates market demand in smartphones to slightly increase with solid replacement demand growth in the mid- to high-end segment. However, competition is expected to intensify with newly launched smartphones in the market. The company will aim to improve performance YoY by maximizing sales of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and successfully launching a new flagship smartphone in the second half. In addition, the company will maintain profitability in the mid- to low-end segment.”

Earlier this year, the mobile maker has confirmed that a successor to the Note 7 will be released amid rumors of the line’s discontinuation. It can be remembered that the device went into a controversy when several owners reported its battery spontaneously combusting.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date Still Unknown

Although the Galaxy Note 8 is expected this year even before the confirmation from Samsung, its release date has been a mystery to the mobile community. There are reports saying that it will be released earlier due to the absence of a flagship phablet, but since the Galaxy S8 was delayed, its cousin might suffer the same fate.

Some rumors indicate that it will still be released in August or September, adhering to the traditional launch window of the Note brand. However, Inquisitr previously reported that the Galaxy Note 8 is delayed to the fourth quarter of the year to make way for another device by Samsung, a foldable smartphone dubbed the Galaxy X, that will be revealed in Q3.

The tech giant will most likely hold an event in October, which is also when its competitor the iPhone 8 will come out. This will give enough time for both companies to start shipping orders for their devices before the holidays.

That being said, the rumored IFA Berlin 2017 unveiling is unlikely. It is, however, a good choice of venue for the Galaxy X. The event happens on September 1-6, which is within the reported Q3 launch window of the foldable device.

What We Can Expect To See In The Galaxy Note 8

Even when the Note 7 went down – literally – in flames, fans are still interested in the brand, proving that Samsung has been doing something right before the fiasco happened. Many are dismayed in the company, but loyal fans are still waiting for the Galaxy Note 8 so they can upgrade.

When the successor comes out, we can expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 inside paired with 6GB of RAM. It will also come with up to 128GB of internal storage and possibly a 4,000 mAh battery.

Some of the Galaxy Note 8’s key specs include a 4K curved display and a dual-camera set-up. The S Pen is a given since it is the Note’s identity, and the 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-port are likewise expected, according to Inquisitr.

The design will closely resemble the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy Note 8 will have an Infinity Display with no bezels and a physical home button. This means that we’ll likely see a fingerprint scanner at the back also, but let’s hope that it will be placed in a more effective position or better yet, it will be embedded on the screen.

We’re five months away from the Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s expected release date. More news and leaks are expected in the coming weeks leading up to its official reveal.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]