Danielle Bregoli, the ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl, Laughs Her Way Through Juvenile Court

Danielle Bregoli, known for her viral Dr. Phil appearance in which she told the audience to “Cash her outsside, how bow dat?” was all smiles as she left juvenile court yesterday where she plead not guilty for five juvenile felony charges. The Internet sensation appeared to be relishing her appearance in court, and was seen laughing and smiling the cameras near by.

At only 14, Danielle Bregoli was seen in court for battery, grand theft and filing a false police report. Allegedly, her own mother, Barbara Ann, who acts as her manager was the victim in these charges. Still, she accompanied her cheerful daughter to court.

While Danielle Bregoli was acting as though the whole court appearance was a joke, a reporter asked her if she thought what was happening to her was funny. According to reports, she responded insulting her estranged father, Ira Peskowitz, who was also present at the hearing.

Danielle Bregoli will have to go to court in June for a further hearing on the charges.

I love it when people doubt me???????????? ???? @ryanhattaway @kravestudios @vitoreznik ????????@alexusshefts ???? @nicole_san A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 28, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Though Danielle didn’t seem to understand the seriousness of her charges, her attorney, Scott Richardson, says she absolutely does.

“What we’re hoping is that Dani will continue to get as well as she has been doing. And by the time we get back to court, there will be a better picture for her than some have tried to portray,” he said.

Photos of Danielle Bregoli in the court room have surfaced, with the redheaded teen wearing a floor length sweater and a huge smile on her face. In some instances, it even appears she is laughing at the charges. It does not seem her mother, Barbara Ann, made any attempt to correct her daughter’s unprofessional behavior.

While Danielle became famous for her Dr. Phil appearance where her mother attempted to help correct her behavior, Danielle’s father is not impressed with his daughter’s rise to infamy.

Ira Peskowitz, who has been estranged from Danielle Bregoli for some time, has stated that he will never make money off of his daughter. Instead, he set up a GoFundMe account to help save Danielle from what he believes is harming her–her life in Hollywood.

Now that Danielle Bregoli’s catch phrase has become famous, her father wants her out of Hollywood, back in school and living with him and his wife, Stephanie, and their two children. He and his ex, Barbara Ann, will now be entering into a custody battle to work out what is best for Danielle Bregoli.

????????????clothes @fashionnova A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

The Florida dad feels that Danielle is being pushed to do things that are not age appropriate, and is disappointed with her alleged drug use and court hearings. He also says her “urban attitude,” false nails and swearing are part of an act.

While Barbara Ann Bregoli wants to make her daughter into a star, with the possibility of a reality television deal in the works, Ira Peskowitz isn’t convinced it’s a good idea.

The father of three has stated that he stopped fighting for custody of Danielle due to harassment he received from Danielle’s mother.

Ira Peskowitz reunited with his daughter for the first time in years last year after arresting one of her friends at the mall. Recognizing the name, the friend told Peskowitz that Danielle Bregoli had been attempting to contact him for years but to no avail.

It certainly seems interesting, however, that Ira Peskowitz has surfaced just as his daughter has become famous. While he claims that he is trying to protect her from the fame her mother is trying to push on her, it will be telling to see what happens if he actually does when custody of the viral sensation.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Instagram]