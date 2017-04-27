Selena Gomez has made her first public appearance after allegedly chopping off a good portion of her brunette locks earlier this week.

On Thursday, April 27, Selena Gomez and several other celebrities, including Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, Bryan Cranston, DJ Khaled, and Miss Piggy, came together in Los Angeles to celebrate young people who are changing the world.

Although Selena Gomez stunned on the blue carpet at the event, which was held at The Forum, fans couldn’t help but notice that her hair didn’t seem to be sporting the major change she had teased on Instagram just hours prior. As many will recall, Selena Gomez debuted a short bob on her social media page on Wednesday, leading many to believe she cut off her hair.

“Less than 24 hours after having the world think she had undergone a dramatic hair transformation, Selena Gomez stepped out as if it never happened,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on April 27.

In a photo shared on Instagram on April 26, Selena Gomez appeared to have chopped off her hair to chin-length and possibly dyed her hair a couple of shades darker. However, during Thursday’s event, Gomez was sporting the same long bob she’s had since last year.

As Selena Gomez’s fans will recall, Selena Gomez was first seen with the shorter style at the end of last year as she sought treatment for anxiety, depression, and panic attacks at a Tennessee rehab center. Then, after sporting a long ponytail during an appearance at the American Music Awards in November, she returned to the shorter look as she and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, confirmed their relationship in Los Angeles.

While on the blue carpet at The Forum on Thursday, Selena Gomez posed with several fans as she showed off her fit figure in a white and blue checkered two-piece and light blue heels. She then traded her formal outfit for something more casual and was seen wearing two different T-shirts with jeans while on stage inside the event.

Selena Gomez went through hard times last year after the death of her friend Christina Grimmie, who was recently honored during an episode of The Voice, and in August, after a highly-publicized feud with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, Gomez announced she would be taking some time off to address her mental health struggles.

Following a few months of silence after her announcement, Selena Gomez made her triumphant return to the spotlight during November’s American Music Awards and while accepting the award for Best Female Artist: Pop/Rocky, she opened up about her break.

“I had to stop, because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down,” she explained, according to a report by Mashable.

“I’m not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore. All I can say from the bottom of my heart is I am so grateful that I have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every single day with people that I love,” she continued.

Selena Gomez then encouraged the audience to tend to their own emotional needs.

“If you are broken you do not have to stay broken. If that’s anything, whether you respect me or not, that’s one thing you should know about me is I care about people,” she concluded. “Thank you so much for this. This is for you. Thank you.”

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]