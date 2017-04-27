‘Big Brother 19’: Will It Be An All-Star Cast? Plus, Fans Given Free Month of ‘CBS All-Access’

In the months leading up to CBS’ premiere of their summer hit Big Brother, rumors and speculations always run rampant about the upcoming season and any possible twist or cast spoilers.

It has certainly been no different this year, as fans have been anticipating the cast reveal ahead of the June debut but the question of whether or not it will be an all-star cast or brand new house guests is yet to be determined.

Mark your calendar! #BB19 will premiere with a special two-hour episode on Wednesday, June 28 at 8/7c. More info: https://t.co/swq765x8Oq pic.twitter.com/U6Ug436lwd — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) March 16, 2017

As previously reported by Inquisitr, host Julie Chen hinted at what’s to come, and made it seem as if there was an all-new cast lined up, rather than a season filled with veteran players. She claims that in most cases, the most successful seasons are with brand-new players as opposed to having an all-star cast. Of course, this doesn’t mean we won’t see any familiar faces in June, as the series has done mixed seasons in the past, with a mixture of all stars thrown in with new players.

Big Brother 13 is the most classic example of this, where eight newbies played with six returning “dynamic duos”. Predictably, a veteran (Rachel Reilly) won that summer, as is the case with most half-and-half seasons. Just last summer, Big Brother 18 gave fans a cast of sixteen- twelve of which were new and four of which were returning players. Once again, despite their clear numerical disadvantage, All-star Nicole Franzel won in a close 5-4 vote against newbie Paul Abrahamian. When it comes down to it, past experience in the game seems to be a huge advantage for any returning player, no matter how many enter the game on the first day.

Just North of the border, season five of Big Brother Canada (which is currently still airing) had eight brand-new players enter the game against eight veterans who all got a second chance at the prize. So far, the Canadian newbies have fared much better than BBUS history shows. With only nine players remaining in the game, six of them are newbies. Of the five players to be evicted before the jury phase of the game, three were fan-favorite all-stars.

Back in February, Big Brother Network announced various casting calls across the U.S., signaling that the American version of the show was in fact searching for at least some new players to cast this summer. However, this could be an attempt to throw fans off from their real plans, as anything is fair game before the show returns on June 28.

In addition to the agonizing wait for long-time fans of the series, Big Brother Network has announced that CBS is providing BB fans a one-month free trial of their exclusive steaming service ‘CBS All Access’. Here, fans can watch every single episode from the show’s first eighteen seasons in preparation for the nineteenth season premiere. Using a promo code when they sign up, fans can enjoy over 500 episodes from the reality show’s history entirely free, for one month only. Here, they can also watch “Big Brother: Over The Top”, last fall’s edition of the show that aired exclusively online through the streaming service.

The only full all-star edition of the show so far has been back in the summer of 2006, the series’ seventh season. Could we see at least a few returning players this coming summer? Or perhaps the hit reality competition series will save its all-star lineup for the show’s 20th season, which has been confirmed and is set to air in the summer of 2018. No matter what the configuration, whether it’s an all-new cast, an all-star cast, or a mixture of both, fans will be anxiously awaiting the two-hour premiere event, airing June 28 at 8/7c on CBS.

What are your predictions? Will we see an all-star cast this season? Would you prefer to see new or returning players? Sound off in the comment section below!

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images].